From fighting HIV to interpreters, USAID cuts halt wide swath of programmes

Cuts have far-reaching impact, raise ‘soft power’ concerns

07 March 2025 - 11:47 By Patricia Zengerle
People protest outside the closed USAID building in Washington, DC on February 3 2025 after a memo was issued advising agency personnel to work remotely. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Kent Nishimura

President Donald Trump's dismantling of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) has targeted a huge range of programmes for cuts, from a few thousand dollars for an interpreter in Ukraine to multimillion-dollar efforts to fight diseases such as malaria in Myanmar.

Reuters reviewed a copy of a 368-page document that showed the most extensive list to date of the thousands of USAID programmes and contracts that have been cancelled after Trump on January 20 announced a sweeping freeze on almost all US foreign aid to ensure the funding was in line with his “America First” policy.

Lawmakers obtained the list, shared with members of Congress through a USAID whistleblower, as Pete Marocco, the administration official overseeing the cuts, met for the first time this week with members of congressional committees to answer questions about the freeze.

The lengthy list of programmes from across the globe illustrates the far-reaching impact of Washington's cuts, which decimated USAID operations around the world and jeopardised the delivery of life-saving food and medical aid.

The Trump administration has said in six weeks they have saved American taxpayers tens of billions through rapid-fire moves to cancel contracts, fire workers and root out fraud and waste in government, though they have offered little evidence to support the assertion.

One eliminated USAID programme provided support for Myanmar's efforts to eradicate malaria, another contract paid an interpreter in Ukraine. Others were intended to help control HIV in the Dominican Republic or boost fisheries in Ghana.

Critics said the deep cuts in funding undermine American leadership and leave a vacuum for adversaries such as Russia and China to fill.

Members of Congress, including some of Trump's fellow Republicans, have sought more information on the aid cuts but received few answers when Marocco, director of the state department's office of foreign assistance, spent an hour on Wednesday answering questions from members of the house of representatives foreign affairs committee.

He held a similar session on Thursday with the Senate foreign relations committee.

Several lawmakers walked out of the meetings frustrated with what they described as Marocco's failure to answer their questions thoroughly and furious about how foreign aid is being slashed. They said Marocco alleged foreign aid programmes were riddled with fraud, but provided little evidence.

“Tearing down this whole system is doing massive damage to humanitarian concerns around the world, in terms of disease, nutrition, clean water. It is doing massive damage to US interests in terms of our soft power, our relationships, leadership on issues, including democracy around the world,” US senator Jeff Merkley said after the meeting.

“You're burning down the village because you found a few termites in a post,” the Oregon Democrat told reporters.

The state department declined comment on Marocco's meetings, citing a policy of not commenting on communications with Congress. Marocco left the sessions through side doors without talking to reporters.

Critics also said it is illegal for the administration to freeze aid and cut USAID without notifying and consulting Congress. Some said Trump's actions violate the constitution, which gives Congress, not the White House, the authority to decide how to spend government money and which programmes to fund.

Reuters

