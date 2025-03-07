Kremlin says dialogue with US on nuclear arms control is essential

The Kremlin said on Friday it was essential to engage in a dialogue with the US on nuclear arms control after President Donald Trump made a broad call for the world's nuclear powers to ditch their weapons.
Trump, who has pledged to make denuclearisation a goal in his second term, said on Thursday “it would be great if everybody got rid of their nuclear weapons”.
Russia and the US hold by far the largest nuclear weapons arsenals in the world, followed by China.
The New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, or New START, which caps the number of strategic nuclear warheads the US and Russia can deploy, is due to expire in February 2026.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said any arms dialogue with Washington must also take into account European nuclear arsenals.
He said this had taken on greater salience after French President Emmanuel Macron floated the idea on Wednesday of placing European allies under the protection of France's nuclear arsenal.
Reuters
Image: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Reuters
