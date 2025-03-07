World

Kremlin says dialogue with US on nuclear arms control is essential

07 March 2025 - 12:28 By Dmitry Antonov
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said any arms dialogue with Washington must also take into account European nuclear arsenals. File photo.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said any arms dialogue with Washington must also take into account European nuclear arsenals. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The Kremlin said on Friday it was essential to engage in a dialogue with the US on nuclear arms control after President Donald Trump made a broad call for the world's nuclear powers to ditch their weapons.

Trump, who has pledged to make denuclearisation a goal in his second term, said on Thursday “it would be great if everybody got rid of their nuclear weapons”.

Russia and the US hold by far the largest nuclear weapons arsenals in the world, followed by China.

The New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, or New START, which caps the number of strategic nuclear warheads the US and Russia can deploy, is due to expire in February 2026.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said any arms dialogue with Washington must also take into account European nuclear arsenals.

He said this had taken on greater salience after French President Emmanuel Macron floated the idea on Wednesday of placing European allies under the protection of France's nuclear arsenal.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Zelensky-Trump clash at White House sparks global rethink by US allies

As they watched Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy evicted from the White House last week after an unprecedented live televised quarrel with ...
News
4 hours ago

Putin, mending ties with US, names veteran diplomat Darchiev as new ambassador

Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Alexander Darchiev, a veteran diplomat known in the past for public denunciations of the West, as ...
News
1 day ago

Iran’s nuclear programme will be subject of future Russia-US talks, says Kremlin

The Kremlin said on Wednesday future talks between Russia and the US would include discussions on Iran's nuclear programme, a subject it said had ...
News
2 days ago

Trump pauses all US military aid to Ukraine after clash with Zelensky

US President Donald Trump has paused military aid to Ukraine following his clash with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week, a White House ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Chaos in Hillbrow as public safety MMC, security companies raid South Africa
  2. Lesotho insulted after Trump says nobody has heard of the country Africa
  3. ‘I will donate to my church’: Rustenburg woman bags R5.2m lotto South Africa
  4. Mother arrested after four-month-old baby thrown from moving bakkie South Africa
  5. Three killed in Sandton restaurant shooting South Africa

Latest Videos

Supreme Court won't let Trump block USAID project funds | REUTERS
Trial of 3 accused in the disappearance of Joslin Smith