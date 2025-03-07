On resolving the Ukraine war, China wants to achieve a “fair, lasting and binding peace agreement” acceptable to all parties, Wang Yi said.
“China is willing to continue to play a constructive role in the final resolution of the crisis and the realisation of lasting peace, in accordance with the wishes of the parties concerned, together with the international community.”
Western countries have urged Beijing to take a more active role in using its economic leverage over Russia to stop the war, but Beijing has so far refused to publicly criticise its strategic partner or halt its economic support of Moscow.
China-Russia relations are a “constant in a turbulent world, not a variable in geopolitical games”, Wang told the press conference.
Chinese President Xi Jinping recently reaffirmed Beijing's “no limits” partnership with Moscow in a telephone call with his Russian counterpart on the third anniversary of Moscow's 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Trump has upended US policy on Ukraine after taking office last month, showing a more conciliatory stance towards Russia that has unnerved Washington's traditional allies in the West.
US secretary of state Marco Rubio said on Wednesday the Ukraine conflict is a “proxy war” between Washington and Moscow that needs to end, and has previously said Washington wishes to “peel off” Moscow from Beijing.
Analysts said Beijing wishes to exploit the growing transatlantic rift to bolster its ties with European countries, which have been strained over Ukraine and trade tensions.
‘Major powers should not bully the weak’, says China’s foreign minister
Image: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
China's foreign minister said on Friday the country will “resolutely counter” pressure from the US on the fentanyl issue, adding major powers “should not bully the weak” in a veiled swipe at Washington.
Beijing also presented itself as a reliable global power in the midst of geopolitical turmoil and US President Donald Trump's withdrawal from international institutions, part of a clear appeal from Beijing to Europe and countries in the Global South.
The US levied an additional 10% tariffs on Chinese imports this week over the continued flow of the deadly opioid fentanyl into the country, threatening to worsen a spiral of trade actions against China and other countries including Canada and Mexico.
“If one side blindly exerts pressure, China will resolutely counter that,” foreign minister Wang Yi said at a briefing on the sidelines of China's annual parliamentary meeting.
“No country can imagine it can suppress China on one hand while developing good relations with China on the other hand.”
Wang said the US “should not repay kindness with grievances, let alone impose tariffs without reason”, referring to the “assistance” Beijing has provided Washington over the years on tackling the flow of fentanyl precursor drugs into the US
Wang was also bullish on US-China tech competition, saying: “where there is a blockade there is a breakthrough, and where there is suppression there is innovation.”
China targets US agricultural products over Trump tariff threat: Global Times
On resolving the Ukraine war, China wants to achieve a “fair, lasting and binding peace agreement” acceptable to all parties, Wang Yi said.
“China is willing to continue to play a constructive role in the final resolution of the crisis and the realisation of lasting peace, in accordance with the wishes of the parties concerned, together with the international community.”
Western countries have urged Beijing to take a more active role in using its economic leverage over Russia to stop the war, but Beijing has so far refused to publicly criticise its strategic partner or halt its economic support of Moscow.
China-Russia relations are a “constant in a turbulent world, not a variable in geopolitical games”, Wang told the press conference.
Chinese President Xi Jinping recently reaffirmed Beijing's “no limits” partnership with Moscow in a telephone call with his Russian counterpart on the third anniversary of Moscow's 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Trump has upended US policy on Ukraine after taking office last month, showing a more conciliatory stance towards Russia that has unnerved Washington's traditional allies in the West.
US secretary of state Marco Rubio said on Wednesday the Ukraine conflict is a “proxy war” between Washington and Moscow that needs to end, and has previously said Washington wishes to “peel off” Moscow from Beijing.
Analysts said Beijing wishes to exploit the growing transatlantic rift to bolster its ties with European countries, which have been strained over Ukraine and trade tensions.
Top Trump allies hold talks with Zelensky's political opponents, Politico reports
“China has confidence in Europe, and believes Europe can be China's trusted partner”, Wang said.
Wang Yi also urged developing countries to “continue to improve our representation and discourse power in global governance” while facing pressure from the US
“If every country emphasises its own national priority and believes in strength and status, the world will regress to the law of the jungle, small and weak countries will bear the brunt, and the international rules and order will be severely impacted,” he said in a veiled reference to Washington's actions.
“Major powers should assume international obligations and fulfil their responsibilities as major powers. They should not be profit-driven, and they should not bully the weak.”
Within the first two months of taking office, Trump has withdrawn the US from several multilateral organisations and climate agreements, suspended most foreign aid and voted against a UN resolution condemning Russia for the Ukraine invasion.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Trump pauses all US military aid to Ukraine after clash with Zelensky
Giving US economic interest in Ukraine is a security guarantee: Vance
Zelensky promises diplomatic efforts will be 'together' with US
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos