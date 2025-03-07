World

South Korean court cancels President Yoon’s arrest warrant, Yonhap says

07 March 2025 - 07:19 By Ju-min Park and Joyce Lee
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was arrested in mid January on insurrection charges over his brief imposition of martial law.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was arrested in mid January on insurrection charges over his brief imposition of martial law.
Image: JEON HEON-KYUN/Pool via REUTERS/ File photo

A South Korean court on Friday cancelled impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol's arrest warrant, paving the way for his release from jail after he was arrested in mid January on insurrection charges over his brief imposition of martial law, Yonhap News Agency reported.

A Seoul central district court spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reuters

READ MORE:

South Korea court hears closing statements in Yoon's impeachment trial

South Korean parliamentary lawyers seeking President Yoon Suk Yeol's removal over his short-lived imposition of martial law compared him to a ...
News
1 week ago

South Korea's Yoon attends his first criminal trial hearing

South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared at a Seoul court on Thursday for the first hearing of his criminal trial over insurrection ...
News
2 weeks ago

South Korea investigators ask prosecutors to indict Yoon for insurrection, abuse of power

South Korea's anti-corruption agency on Thursday transferred to prosecutors its case against impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, recommending his ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Chaos in Hillbrow as public safety MMC, security companies raid South Africa
  2. Lesotho insulted after Trump says nobody has heard of the country Africa
  3. ‘I will donate to my church’: Rustenburg woman bags R5.2m lotto South Africa
  4. Mother arrested after four-month-old baby thrown from moving bakkie South Africa
  5. LISTEN | Mkhwanazi plans to rest when his term ends in a year, hints at tension ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Trial of 3 accused in the disappearance of Joslin Smith
Trump to decide whether to revoke legal status for 240,000 Ukrainians | REUTERS