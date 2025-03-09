World

Common vaginal infection helped by also treating male partners

09 March 2025 - 15:13 By Nancy Lapid
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Bacterial vaginosis affects nearly a third of women worldwide. Stock photo.
Bacterial vaginosis affects nearly a third of women worldwide. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Andranik2018

A common bacterial infection of the vagina is actually a sexually transmitted disease that can be helped by also treating male sexual partners, researchers have discovered.

Bacterial vaginosis affects nearly a third of women worldwide and can cause infertility, premature births and newborn deaths. It has long been attributed to an imbalance in the distribution of healthy organisms living in the vagina, researchers said in a report in The New England Journal of Medicine.

More than 50% of women have recurrent bacterial vaginosis within three months after the usual treatment with oral antibiotics.

In a trial, 164 women with recurrent infections who were in monogamous relationships all received the recommended antibiotics. Their male partners received either an oral antibiotic and a topical antibiotic cream, or placebo.

The researchers stopped the trial early when it became clear the recurrence rate was 50% lower in the partner treatment group.

They say their findings hold the key to reducing the high recurrence rates of bacterial vaginosis.

“This successful intervention is relatively cheap and short and has the potential for the first time to not only improve bacterial vaginosis cure for women” but also to prevent the infections and associated serious complications, study leader Catriona Bradshaw of Monash University in Australia said.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Gauteng health department launches campaign to protect girls against cervical cancer

The Gauteng health department is spearheading a campaign aimed at protecting young girls from cervical cancer later in life.
News
1 month ago

Data rules: how numbers turned our HIV plans

Since Human Sciences Research Council’s first national survey in 2002 data has driven decisions. Here’s how the stats paint SA’s HIV story
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago

From diagnosis to recovery: Lalla Hirayama on the importance of regular pap smears

"I was not as focused on cervical health. I knew I needed to have a regular Pap smear but not entirely sure why and how it worked."
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

PINs and pills: are vending machines the answer to contraceptive stockouts at clinics?

South Africa spends too much money on medical malpractice lawsuits. Here’s how mediation can help solve these disputes quicker — and save money
News
6 months ago

From viruses to cancer, we bust four oral sex myths

We look at how a teen fell pregnant without reproductive organs, homemade dental dams and the prevalence of cancer in older fellatio lovers
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Many people don’t report rape. Here’s how to do it if you decide to

The legal steps to report sexual assault in South Africa are straightforward. But there are a lot of reasons that people don’t do it
Opinion & Analysis
3 months ago

BHEKISISA | Almost 40% of the world’s anti-HIV pill users live in SA

By the end of August, 1.65-million HIV-negative people in South Africa had used the anti-HIV pill at least once, making the country’s HIV prevention ...
News
4 months ago

One in seven moms in SA are teens: unpacking the numbers

Nearly 365 teenage girls give birth in South Africa every day, with 10 of those daily births to moms younger than 15
Opinion & Analysis
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Saai on hand to assist farmers willing to take up US settlement offer South Africa
  2. 'He fought for himself': Life in jail for couple guilty of insurance murder South Africa
  3. Slashing 19,000 KZN teacher posts would cripple education: stakeholders South Africa
  4. Court grants preservation order for trucks used in Transnet fuel theft South Africa
  5. Three killed in Sandton restaurant shooting South Africa

Latest Videos

Man Charged With Treason for Speaking to Tucker About the Killing of Whites in ...
In conversation with ANC Gauteng PTT Convenor Hope Papo: Reviving the ANC in ...