Gene Hackman died of heart disease days after wife succumbed to virus

09 March 2025 - 10:18 By Andrew Hay
Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office officials and New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator officials hold a press conference on the death of actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa, who were found dead on February 26, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, March 7, 2025.
Image: Andrew Hay/Reuters

Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman was in an advanced state of Alzheimer's and died of heart disease and other factors likely days after his wife, Betsy Arakawa, died of a rare virus spread by mice, according to autopsy results released on Friday in New Mexico.

The 95-year-old actor, 64-year-old Arakawa, and one of their dogs were found dead on February 26 in separate rooms of their Santa Fe home.

Hackman's heart disease and the hantavirus pulmonary syndrome that caused Arakawa's death were announced at a press conference at the Santa Fe Sheriff's office.

Hackman's wife died a week before he did, results showed. A reporter asked sheriff Adan Mendoza if Hackman's advanced Alzheimer's had hindered him from perceiving her death.

“I would assume that is the case,” Mendoza told reporters.

“He was in an advanced state of Alzheimer’s and it is quite possible he was not aware she was deceased,” Heather Jarrell, chief medical investigator at the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator, told reporters.

Arakawa is believed to have died on about February 11, authorities said on Friday, citing the date of her last email.

Jarrell determined Hackman died on February 18, based on his pacemaker activity.

Hantavirus is a rare disease in the US, with most cases concentrated in the western states of New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado and Utah. In northern New Mexico the virus is predominantly spread by droppings and urine of deer mice.

The virus is often transmitted through the air when people sweep out sheds or clean closets where mice have been living. It begins with flu-like symptoms and can lead to heart and lung failure, with about 38% to 50% of cases resulting in death.

New Mexico has experienced between one and seven cases annually in recent years, according to health data.

State health inspectors found no particular sign of rodents inside Hackman's home but did detect rodent activity in structures outside the house, state veterinarian Erin Phipps told reporters.

Hackman and Arakawa, a pianist, called Santa Fe home since the 1980s and were active in the city's art community and culinary scene. In recent years, the couple were seen less often in town as his health deteriorated. They lived a very private life before their deaths, Mendoza said.

A caretaker at their gated community discovered the couple dead. Sheriff's deputies found Hackman in the kitchen. Arakawa and a dog were found in a bathroom.

Both Hackman and Arakawa appeared to have suddenly fallen to the floor and neither showed signs of blunt force trauma.

Arakawa had picked up one of her dogs in a crate on February 9 from a Santa Fe veterinarian, which may explain why the animal was found dead in the crate in the couple's home on February 26, Mendoza said. Phipps said the dog may have died of starvation.

Hackman, a former Marine known for his raspy voice, appeared in more than 80 films, as well as on television and the stage during a lengthy career that started in the early 1960s.

He earned his first Oscar nomination for his breakout role as the brother of bank robber Clyde Barrow in 1967's Bonnie and Clyde. He won an Oscar for best actor in 1972 for his portrayal of detective Popeye Doyle in The French Connection, and in 1993 won an Oscar for best supporting actor for Unforgiven

Reuters

Experimental drug works best for Alzheimer's patients treated as early as possible

The drug, donanemab, has been shown to slow progression of memory and thinking problems by about a third, but that rate doubles to 60% if the drug is ...
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Comedian Ebenhaezer Dibakwane has died

Well-known comedian Ebenhaezer Dibakwane has died at the age of 31.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Kris Kristofferson, influential singer-songwriter, dies at 88

Kris Kristofferson, who became one of the most influential American singer-songwriters of his time with works such as “Me and Bobby McGee,” as well ...
Lifestyle
5 months ago

Sex worker drama ‘Anora’ claims top prizes at Academy Awards

Mikey Madison was named best actress.
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Dancing with dementia

With the number of people living with dementia worldwide expected to triple by 2050, we need to look at the disease through the different lenses of ...
Opinion & Analysis
9 months ago

Novo's older obesity drug shows biological effect on Alzheimer's patients in small trial

Data from a small clinical trial published on Tuesday showed that a drug from the GLP-1 receptor agonist class known for weight loss slowed the loss ...
News
7 months ago
