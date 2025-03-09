World

US Secret Service shoots, wounds armed man near White House

09 March 2025 - 15:09 By Doina Chiacu
U.S. President Donald Trump attends the White House Crypto Summit at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 7, 2025. Trump was not in the residence at the time of the shooting.
Image: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

The US Secret Service shot an armed man outside the White House early on Sunday after a confrontation, and the man is now in an area hospital, it said in a statement.

President Donald Trump was not in the residence at the time, as he is spending the weekend at his Florida residence.

Secret Service officials received a tip on Saturday from local authorities that a suicidal person may be travelling to Washington from Indiana and the person's car was found a block from the White House, it said.

The man brandished a firearm as officers approached him and shots were fired shortly after midnight local time.

Reuters

