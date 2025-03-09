The US Secret Service shot an armed man outside the White House early on Sunday after a confrontation, and the man is now in an area hospital, it said in a statement.
President Donald Trump was not in the residence at the time, as he is spending the weekend at his Florida residence.
Secret Service officials received a tip on Saturday from local authorities that a suicidal person may be travelling to Washington from Indiana and the person's car was found a block from the White House, it said.
The man brandished a firearm as officers approached him and shots were fired shortly after midnight local time.
Reuters
US Secret Service shoots, wounds armed man near White House
Image: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters
