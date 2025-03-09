World

US secretary of state Rubio set to meet Ukrainian counterparts in Saudi Arabia this week

09 March 2025 - 15:09 By Reuters
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reacts as he meets with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty at the State Department in Washington, U.S., February 10, 2025
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reacts as he meets with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty at the State Department in Washington, U.S., February 10, 2025
Image: Craig Hudson

US secretary of state Marco Rubio will visit Saudi Arabia from Monday to Wednesday for talks with Ukrainian counterparts, a statement from the US department of state said.

Rubio will also have a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, the statement from spokesperson Tammy Bruce said.

Rubio will then travel to Canada from Wednesday to Friday for the G7 foreign ministers' meeting, the statement added.

