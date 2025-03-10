World

India allows exports of broken rice to cut stockpiles

10 March 2025 - 09:30 By Rajendra Jadhav
India banned exports of 100% broken rice in September 2022 and then imposed curbs on exports of all other rice grades in 2023 after poor rainfall raised concerns about production.
Image: 123RF/ onairjiw

India has allowed the export of 100% broken rice, the government said in a notification late on Friday, after inventories reached a record high at the start of February, nearly nine times the government's target.

Exports of 100% broken rice could help reduce stocks in the world's biggest exporter and enable poor African countries to secure the grain at lower prices, as well as support Asian animal feed and ethanol producers that rely on the grade.

India banned exports of 100% broken rice in September 2022 and then imposed curbs on exports of all other rice grades in 2023 after poor rainfall raised concerns over production.

However, as the supply situation improved after the country harvested a record crop, New Delhi removed curbs on exports of all grades except 100% broken rice.

“Now that broken rice exports are allowed, we anticipate exporting about 2-million tonnes of this grade in 2025,” said BV Krishna Rao, president of the Rice Exporters' Association.

India exported 3.9-million tonnes of broken rice in 2022, mainly to China for animal feed and to African countries such as Senegal and Djibouti for human consumption.

Broken rice is a byproduct of milling and African countries prefer this grade because it is cheaper than other grades.

Indian broken rice is offered at $330 (R6,044) per tonne, compared with about $300 (R5,495) from rival suppliers such as Vietnam, Myanmar and Pakistan, said Himanshu Agrawal, executive director at Satyam Balajee, a leading rice exporter.

“However, these competing countries have limited stocks. As their stocks deplete, buyers will switch to India and exports will pick up in coming months.”

State granary reserves of rice, including unmilled paddy, totalled 67.6-million tonnes by February 1, compared with the government's target of 7.6-million tonnes, data compiled by the Food Corporation of India showed.

Reuters

