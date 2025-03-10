South Korea seeks to resolve any ‘misunderstanding’ with US about tariff rates

South Korea's acting president on Monday ordered authorities to communicate with the US administration to resolve any misunderstanding over tariffs after US President Donald Trump recently singled out South Korea for applying high tariffs.
Trump, who has told his economic team to prepare reciprocal tariff plans by early April, said last week during an address to the US Congress that South Korea's average tariff was four times higher than that of the US, despite military and other assistance Washington has provided to its Asian ally.
Acting President Choi Sang-mok “ordered authorities to actively explain to the US about any misunderstanding of our tariff rates on US imports”, the finance ministry said.
South Korea imposes the second-highest tariff rate among the top 15 US trading partners after India, but for US imports, nearly all tariffs are eliminated under their free trade agreement signed in 2007 and revised in 2018 during Trump's first term.
As of 2024, South Korea's effective tariff rate on US imports stood at 0.79%, according to Seoul's trade ministry.
Choi said the government would also review non-tariff measures, which Trump said would be considered in his reciprocal tariff plan.
The acting president asked South Korean officials to prepare for consultations with the US on co-operation in the shipbuilding and energy sectors.
Trump said during his speech Japan, South Korea and other countries wanted to partner on a natural gas pipeline in Alaska.
South Korea's industry ministry said the country would “actively engage” in discussions with the US on the project, though no details had been decided.
Reuters
