Trump says government shutdown is possible, but expects to avert it

10 March 2025 - 06:22 By Gram Slattery
US President Donald Trump urged his fellow Republicans to vote for a temporary funding bill 'so we can continue to put the country's financial house in order'.
Image: REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday a government shutdown “could happen” if the House of Representatives cannot muster enough votes to pass a temporary funding bill, but he remains optimistic the measure will be approved.

“It could happen. It shouldn't have happened, and it probably won't. I think the CR is going to get passed. We'll see,” Trump said when asked by reporters whether there is going to be a government shutdown this week when funding runs out on March 14.

He was referring to the bill, a continuing resolution or CR, that would fund the government at present levels for the remainder of fiscal year 2025, which ends September 30.

Republicans, who control the House, unveiled a six-month stopgap spending bill on Saturday, and a vote on the measure is expected on Tuesday.

Trump on Saturday signalled his support for the continuing resolution, and urged his fellow Republicans to vote in favour of it.

“All Republicans should vote (please) yes next week,” Trump posted on social media on Saturday.

“Great things are coming for America, and I am asking you all to give us a few months to get us through to September so we can continue to put the country's 'financial house' in order.”

His support for the funding plan has encouraged some hardline Republicans who have previously voted against similar stopgap funding bills, a crucial hurdle in the chamber where House speaker Mike Johnson leads a slim Republican 218-214 majority.

Reuters

