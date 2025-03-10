US to assess Ukraine’s peace stance in Saudi Arabia meeting

Ukraine's European allies argued Ukraine can only ink a deal with Russia from a position of strength and Kyiv should not be rushed to the negotiating table with an aggressor.
Zelensky has said Russian President Vladimir Putin does not want peace, and that Russia will attack other European countries if its invasion of Ukraine does not result in a clear defeat.
US officials met with Russian officials in the Saudi capital Riyadh in February for separate bilateral discussions, which were focused largely on rebuilding a working relationship after a near-total freeze on official contact under former US president Joe Biden.
Trump has expressed frustration with Ukraine in recent weeks, saying the eastern European nation is running out of manpower and resources, and it needs to quickly come to the table with Russia.
His administration has cut off weapons shipments and some intelligence sharing with Kyiv in recent days, with his administration accusing the Ukrainians of not being sufficiently open to a potential peace process.
Trump said on Sunday the US had “just about” ended the suspension of intelligence sharing.
Critics said Trump's moves risk prolonging the war by strengthening Russia's hand and making the country less likely to lay down arms and strike an equitable peace deal.
Russian troops have been making slow but steady progress in eastern Ukraine, while thousands of Ukrainian troops who stormed into Russia's Kursk region last summer are nearly surrounded.
US national security council spokesperson Brian Hughes said Zelensky had made progress in restoring the US-Ukraine relationship after his acrimonious meeting with Trump on February 28.
He pointed to comments by Trump during his address to the US Congress earlier last week, when he said he had received a conciliatory note from the Ukrainian leader.
“With meetings in Saudi Arabia this week, we look forward to hearing more positive movement that will hopefully and ultimately end the brutal war and bloodshed,” Hughes said.
Witkoff said last week he hoped to discuss a “framework” for a potential ceasefire and peace deal during the talks.
Hanging over Jeddah is the fate of a minerals deal between the US and Ukraine, which Kyiv wants to include a US security guarantee in exchange for access to mineral resources in Ukraine.
Zelensky and Trump had been slated to sign the accord during Zelensky's Washington visit. After the White House blow-up between the two men, it was not signed.
Since then, the two sides have expressed a renewed willingness to sign the deal, but no signing has occurred. Trump said on Sunday he thought Ukraine would sign it, with a caveat that he wanted Zelensky's government to show it wanted peace.
“They will sign the minerals deal but I want them to want peace. They haven't shown it to extent they should,” he said.
The US state department and Ukrainian embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
US to assess Ukraine’s peace stance in Saudi Arabia meeting
Image: Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu via Getty Images)
US officials are planning to use Tuesday's meeting with a Ukrainian delegation in Saudi Arabia in part to determine whether Ukraine is willing to make material concessions to Russia to end the war, according to two US officials.
The US delegation will also watch for signs the Ukrainians are serious about improving ties with the Trump administration after a meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky devolved into an argument last month, said one of the officials, who requested anonymity to preview the closed-door talks.
US secretary of state Marco Rubio flew to Jeddah on Sunday for the bilateral talks with Ukrainian officials, who will be led by Andriy Yermak, a top Zelensky aide. Rubio is expected to be joined by national security adviser Mike Waltz and Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff.
“You can't say 'I want peace' and 'I refuse to compromise on anything,'” one of the US officials said of the upcoming talks.
“We want to see if the Ukrainians are interested not only in peace, but in a realistic peace,” said the other official.
“If they are only interested in 2014 or 2022 borders, that tells you something.”
Trump expressed optimism about the talks.
“We're going to make a lot of progress, I believe,” he told reporters travelling with him on Air Force One.
Zelensky said in his nightly video address he would travel to Saudi Arabia on Monday to “continue to work for the sake of peace”.
He said he hopes the talks between his team and US officials will bring results.
“This concerns bringing peace closer and continuing support,” Zelensky said.
