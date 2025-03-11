Judge will not order Trump administration to restore cancelled foreign aid contracts

Ali on February 13 ruled the blanket freeze was illegal and ordered it lifted, but the administration kept nearly all payments frozen. It said it was conducting an individualised review of all of its contracts and grants, and resisted repeated court orders to release the money, including through an unsuccessful appeal to the supreme court.
A federal judge on Monday declined to order US President Donald Trump's administration to restore thousands of foreign aid contracts and grants that have been cancelled since the president took office, though he found the administration must speed up payments of close to $2bn (R36.5bn) for completed work.
At the same time, US district judge Amir Ali in Washington ruled against the administration on a major legal issue, finding the president cannot refuse to spend money appropriated for foreign aid by Congress. He said while he cannot order the administration to spend the money on specific contracts, it must ultimately be spent, unless Congress says otherwise.
“The provision and administration of foreign aid has been a joint enterprise between our two political branches,” Ali wrote.
“That partnership is built not out of convenience, but of constitutional necessity. This case involves a departure from that firmly established constitutional partnership. Here, the executive has unilaterally deemed funds Congress appropriated for foreign aid will not be spent.”
The order is a setback for the organisations that contract with, or receive grants from, the US Agency for International Development and the state department, which sued to challenge the administration's blanket freeze of nearly all foreign aid payments in response to a January 20 executive order by Trump. They had sought a preliminary injunction restoring their agreements while their case went forward.
Some malaria, HIV, TB programme cuts reversed by US, groups say
Ali on February 13 ruled the blanket freeze was illegal and ordered it lifted, but the administration kept nearly all payments frozen. It said it was conducting an individualised review of all of its contracts and grants, and resisted repeated court orders to release the money, including through an unsuccessful appeal to the supreme court.
On February 26, the government said it had completed its review and made final decisions to terminate more than 90% of its awards. Plaintiffs in the case have said no real review was done, pointing to communications within the agencies ordering mass terminations of hundreds of contracts at a time.
Ali last week set a deadline of Monday at 6pm to pay invoices for work done before February 13 to the organisations that are part of the lawsuit, amounting to about $671m (R1.2bn). It was not immediately clear whether that deadline had been met.
In Monday's order, Ali further ordered the administration to process past invoices from organisations that are not part of the lawsuit at a rate of about 300 per day. The administration has said the total amount owed to all foreign aid partners for work before February 13 is close to $2bn.
The White House, state department and lawyers for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The Trump administration's foreign aid freeze has thrown humanitarian relief efforts around the world into chaos, which has persisted even as some payments have begun flowing.
Reuters
