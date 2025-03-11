The FDA strongly encourages manufacturers to submit notices under a rule known as substances generally recognised as safe, but they can also self-affirm the use of a substance without notifying the FDA.
Kennedy asks FDA to revise ‘self-affirm’ rule for food ingredient safety
Image: REUTERS/Go Nakamura/ File photo
US secretary of health and human services Robert F Kennedy Jnr on Monday directed the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to revise safety rules to help eliminate a provision that allows companies to self-affirm that food ingredients are safe.
This would increase transparency for consumers and the FDA's oversight of food ingredients considered to be safe, Kennedy said.
“For far too long, ingredient manufacturers and sponsors have exploited a loophole that has allowed new ingredients and chemicals, often with unknown safety data, to be introduced into the US food supply without notification to the FDA or the public,” he said.
Kennedy has promised to address an epidemic of chronic illness with President Donald Trump's backing, but his broad agenda from making food healthier to studying vaccines could clash with government spending cuts.
The FDA strongly encourages manufacturers to submit notices under a rule known as substances generally recognised as safe, but they can also self-affirm the use of a substance without notifying the FDA.
Eliminating the pathway would make it mandatory for companies that want to introduce new ingredients in foods to publicly notify the FDA of their intended use and submit underlying safety data, the health and human services department said.
The FDA maintains a public inventory where all notices, supporting data and response letters are available for review.
The Consumer Brands Association, which represents companies such as Coca-Cola and WK Kellogg, said they “look forward to continued engagement with the secretary and the qualified experts within HHS to support public health, build consumer trust and promote consumer choice”.
PepsiCo, General Mills, Kraft Heinz, Hershey, Mondelez and Kellanova did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
A few months ago, the FDA had set in motion a restructuring of its food division to increase oversight of food supply and agricultural products under former commissioner Robert Califf.
In January, it proposed food companies display nutrition labels on the front of packages.
Reuters
