World

Trump’s ‘America First’ policies are targeting South Korea, says acting president

11 March 2025 - 12:12 By Ju-min Park
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose 'all-out pressure' on South Korea, acting President Choi Sang-mok says, citing his comments to the US Congress when he singled out the key US Asia ally for applying high tariffs.
US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose 'all-out pressure' on South Korea, acting President Choi Sang-mok says, citing his comments to the US Congress when he singled out the key US Asia ally for applying high tariffs.
Image: Gage Skidmore/ File photo

South Korea's acting president Choi Sang-mok said on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump's “America First” policies had started targeting his country.

Choi said discussions with the US over tariff measures and stronger co-operation on energy and shipbuilding were beginning ahead of “reciprocal tariffs” set to take effect on April 2.

Trump announced a global regime of reciprocal tariffs on all US trading partners from April 2.

He has threatened to impose “all-out pressure” on South Korea, Choi said, citing his comments to the US Congress when he singled out the key US Asia ally for applying high tariffs.

Earlier this week, Choi ordered authorities to communicate with the Trump administration to resolve any “misunderstanding” about tariff rates.

“The government will only consider the national interest and respond with a cool head and flexibility, and will devote all our efforts to finding a mutual win-win agreement between South Korea and the US,” Choi told a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Trump also wants to scrap a bipartisan law that provides subsidies for semiconductor chip manufacturing and production.

In the final weeks of the previous US administration, the commerce department finalised more than $33bn (R602.3bn) in awards, including $4.7bn (R86bn) to South Korea's Samsung Electronics.

Separately, Choi also noted rising public concern in South Korea over the risk of physical conflict ahead of an “important ruling” by the constitutional court. He said the government would deal sternly with any violent and illegal protests “without any tolerance”.

Police are preparing for “worst-case scenarios” over safety concerns when the constitutional court rules on whether to oust or reinstate impeached president Yoon Suk Yeol.

Yoon supporters and opponents have been taking to the streets to hold rallies amid a political crisis triggered by the suspended president's brief imposition of martial law last year.

Reuters

READ MORE:

South Korea air force jet accidentally drops bombs on homes, injuring eight

Eight people were injured in South Korea on Thursday after bombs dropped by an Air Force jet landed in a civilian district, damaging houses and a ...
News
5 days ago

Trump wants to kill $52.7bn semiconductor chips subsidy law

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday legislators should get rid of a landmark 2022 bipartisan law to give $52.7bn (R969.42bn) in subsidies for ...
News
6 days ago

South Korea's Yoon attends his first criminal trial hearing

South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared at a Seoul court on Thursday for the first hearing of his criminal trial over insurrection ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Two siblings in fiery death after cellphone allegedly explodes South Africa
  2. Level 2 weather warning for Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KZN South Africa
  3. SA rejects Musk claim Starlink can't operate in country because he's not black Sci-Tech
  4. Our teenagers are struggling to cope with life's challenges, feeling distress South Africa
  5. Tshwane mayor Moya cracks down on businesses over unpaid municipal debts Politics

Latest Videos

Trial of 3 accused in the disappearance of Joshlin Smith
Container ship hits tanker carrying US military jet fuel in North Sea | REUTERS