Trump’s ‘America First’ policies are targeting South Korea, says acting president

South Korea's acting president Choi Sang-mok said on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump's “America First” policies had started targeting his country.
Choi said discussions with the US over tariff measures and stronger co-operation on energy and shipbuilding were beginning ahead of “reciprocal tariffs” set to take effect on April 2.
Trump announced a global regime of reciprocal tariffs on all US trading partners from April 2.
He has threatened to impose “all-out pressure” on South Korea, Choi said, citing his comments to the US Congress when he singled out the key US Asia ally for applying high tariffs.
Earlier this week, Choi ordered authorities to communicate with the Trump administration to resolve any “misunderstanding” about tariff rates.
“The government will only consider the national interest and respond with a cool head and flexibility, and will devote all our efforts to finding a mutual win-win agreement between South Korea and the US,” Choi told a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.
Trump also wants to scrap a bipartisan law that provides subsidies for semiconductor chip manufacturing and production.
In the final weeks of the previous US administration, the commerce department finalised more than $33bn (R602.3bn) in awards, including $4.7bn (R86bn) to South Korea's Samsung Electronics.
Separately, Choi also noted rising public concern in South Korea over the risk of physical conflict ahead of an “important ruling” by the constitutional court. He said the government would deal sternly with any violent and illegal protests “without any tolerance”.
Police are preparing for “worst-case scenarios” over safety concerns when the constitutional court rules on whether to oust or reinstate impeached president Yoon Suk Yeol.
Yoon supporters and opponents have been taking to the streets to hold rallies amid a political crisis triggered by the suspended president's brief imposition of martial law last year.
Reuters
