UN Security Council to meet over Iran’s growing stockpile of near-bomb grade uranium

11 March 2025 - 06:42 By Michelle Nichols
The UN Security Council meeting was requested by France, Greece, Panama, South Korea, Britain and the US.
Image: Dirco/ File Photo

The UN Security Council will meet behind closed doors on Wednesday over Iran's expansion of its stock of uranium close to weapons grade, diplomats said on Monday.

The meeting was requested by six of the council's 15 members — France, Greece, Panama, South Korea, Britain and the US

They also want the council to discuss Iran's obligation to provide the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), with “the information necessary to clarify outstanding issues related to undeclared nuclear material detected at many  locations in Iran”, diplomats said.

Iran's mission to the UN in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the planned meeting.

Iran has denied wanting to develop a nuclear weapon. However, it is “dramatically” accelerating enrichment of uranium to up to 60% purity, close to the roughly 90% weapons grade level, the IAEA has warned.

Western states said there is no need to enrich uranium to such a high level under any civilian programme and no other country has done so without producing nuclear bombs. Iran said its nuclear programme is peaceful.

Iran reached a deal in 2015 with Britain, Germany, France, the US, Russia and China, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, that lifted sanctions on Tehran in return for restrictions on its nuclear programme.

Washington quit the agreement in 2018 during Donald Trump's first term as US president, and Iran began moving away from its nuclear-related commitments.

Britain, France and Germany have told the UN Security Council they are ready. if needed, to trigger a snap back of all international sanctions on Iran to prevent the country from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

They will lose the ability to take such action on October 18 when the 2015 UN resolution on the deal expires. Trump has directed his UN envoy to work with allies to snap back international sanctions and restrictions on Iran.

Reuters

