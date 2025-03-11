A federal judge on Monday ordered the government-downsizing team created by US President Donald Trump and spearheaded by billionaire Elon Musk to make public records concerning its operations, which he said had been run in “unusual secrecy”.
US district Judge Christopher Cooper in Washington sided with the government watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in finding the department of government efficiency was likely an agency subject to the Freedom of Information Act.
US judge says Musk’s DOGE must release records on operations run in ‘secrecy’
Image: REUTERS/Kent Nishimura
