World

US judge says Musk’s DOGE must release records on operations run in ‘secrecy’

11 March 2025 - 06:30 By Nate Raymond
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Elon Musk heads to a meeting with House Republicans to discuss the department of government efficiency at Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on March 5 2025.
Elon Musk heads to a meeting with House Republicans to discuss the department of government efficiency at Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on March 5 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Kent Nishimura

A federal judge on Monday ordered the government-downsizing team created by US President Donald Trump and spearheaded by billionaire Elon Musk to make public records concerning its operations, which he said had been run in “unusual secrecy”.

US district Judge Christopher Cooper in Washington sided with the government watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in finding the department of government efficiency was likely an agency subject to the Freedom of Information Act.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Judges face rise in threats as Musk blasts them over rulings

US marshals have warned federal judges of unusually high threat levels as tech billionaire Elon Musk and other Trump administration allies ramp up ...
News
4 days ago

USAID official warns of unnecessary deaths from Trump's foreign aid block, then says he's been put on leave

A senior official with the US Agency for International Development in an e-mail on Sunday warned that the Trump administration's dismantling of the ...
News
1 week ago

Musk’s new ultimatum spurs fresh confusion among US government workers

US federal workers faced fresh uncertainty about their futures on Tuesday after Elon Musk gave them “another chance” to respond to his ultimatum that ...
News
1 week ago

Trump orders more layoffs, Musk touts cuts at cabinet meeting

US President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday ordered federal agencies to undertake more large-scale layoffs of workers, while the ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Two siblings in fiery death after cellphone allegedly explodes South Africa
  2. SA rejects Musk claim Starlink can't operate in country because he's not black Sci-Tech
  3. Level 2 weather warning for Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KZN South Africa
  4. Our teenagers are struggling to cope with life's challenges, feeling distress South Africa
  5. Detective testifies about 'muti theory' in disappearance of Joshlin Smith South Africa

Latest Videos

Syria's Sharaa vows justice after days of violence, Alawite killings | REUTERS
Former Chiefs and Bafana striker Nomvethe talks about racism experience while ...