France's Macron welcomes Ukraine ceasefire proposal

12 March 2025 - 05:29 By Elizabeth Pineau
Col-Gen Ruslan Khomchak, first deputy secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, attends a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and the chiefs of staff of the EU and Nato armies on the conflict in Ukraine at the Musee de la Marine as part of the Paris Defence and Strategy Forum in Paris, France, on March 11 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed on Tuesday a 30-day ceasefire proposal that Ukraine has agreed to and said it was now up to Russia to end the fighting.

“The ball is now clearly in Russia's court,” he said in a statement on X.

“France and its partners remain committed to a solid and lasting peace, backed by robust security guarantees for Ukraine,” he added.

Reuters

