French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed on Tuesday a 30-day ceasefire proposal that Ukraine has agreed to and said it was now up to Russia to end the fighting.
“The ball is now clearly in Russia's court,” he said in a statement on X.
“France and its partners remain committed to a solid and lasting peace, backed by robust security guarantees for Ukraine,” he added.
Reuters
France's Macron welcomes Ukraine ceasefire proposal
Image: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool
