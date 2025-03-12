World

Runner blames 'camera angle' as film shows her hitting opponent with baton

'People are calling me ghetto, sending racist slurs and even death threats'

12 March 2025 - 15:20
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Alaila Everett, back right, says the camera angle makes it look as if she hit fellow competitor Kaelen Tucker with a baton.
Alaila Everett, back right, says the camera angle makes it look as if she hit fellow competitor Kaelen Tucker with a baton.
Image: Supplied

In a recent interview with WAVY TV 10, Alaila Everett, the American scholar runner involved in a controversial track incident, defended herself, saying it was all a misunderstanding caused by a camera angle.

The incident occurred during the 4x200m relay at Liberty University, Lynchburg, Virginia, in which Everett struck fellow competitor Kaelen Tucker on the head with a baton, resulting in a diagnosed concussion and a suspected skull fracture.

“I would never hit somebody because of jealousy. At the end of the day, I’m a child too. I’m sorry. I didn’t intentionally hit her. I didn’t know it would cause a concussion. I didn’t know all this was going to happen,” she said while crying. 

The incident, which took place last Tuesday during a state athletics meeting, left Tucker, a sprinter from Brookville High School, injured and in need of medical attention.

Video footage shared on social media appears to show Everett swinging the baton and striking Tucker as she attempted to overtake her, causing Tucker to stumble and collapse on the track.

The footage quickly went viral, sparking a wave of criticism against Everett.

“I am not the type to hit somebody on purpose. I’ve never been in a fight. I’ve always been on the honour roll, and I never get calls home,” said Everett, addressing the public backlash. “People are assuming my character from a nine-second video, calling me ghetto, sending racist slurs and even death threats. It’s just a lot on me.”

Everett explained the sequence of events, claiming the incident was an accident.

“I received a baton, when I was merging I was like OK, I'm doing good, I only see one person in front of me, then on the curve I seen something yellow in my peripheral and she was so close to me that my baton kept hitting her and it's either keep hitting her or fall into the metal railing that's on the bank track. So eventually after a couple times hitting her, my baton got stuck behind her back and it rolled up her. I lost my balance and when I pumped my arms again, she got hit,” said Everett.

She said Tucker was cutting in too close, making it difficult to avoid the collision.

“She should have waited a little bit longer. She was so close to me that she got hit when I was running.”

After the race, Everett said her coach instructed her to stay close, and she later found out the team was disqualified due to “contact interference".

Despite the disqualification and public outcry, Everett maintains her innocence.

“I know what happened, and nobody’s going to make me think that I did something I didn’t do. I would never hit someone on purpose because of jealousy.”

On the other side of the incident, Tucker shared her shock and pain after the blow.

“I was slowly starting to pass her when she hit me with the baton, and I fell off the track,” Tucker told WSLS TV.

Tucker’s mother, Tamarro Tucker, expressed her dismay, saying no-one from the opposing team checked on her daughter’s wellbeing after the incident.

“No apologies. No coaches. No athlete. No anything. Even if it was an accident, which I don’t believe it was ... nothing.”

Everett, however, insists that she intended no harm and has been deeply affected by the negative attention.

“They’re going off of one angle. I know it looks purposeful, but I know my intentions, and I would never hit somebody on purpose,” she said.

Everett has expressed a willingness to apologise, saying she would never intentionally harm another competitor, but she feels that the public has already judged her based on incomplete information.

“I would apologise to her. I would never hit her on purpose. Congratulate her for the place [she came in] I'm sorry you couldn't compete more than [the] 300m dash, but still, everybody has feelings. You're physically hurt, but you're not thinking of my mental, right? Thousands, hundreds of thousands of people attacking me and all her family is thinking of is 'Oh, my daughter's hurt, so I don't care about her feelings'.

“At the end of the day, I'm still a minor, too.”

The incident has sparked intense debate on social media, with many calling for accountability, while others expressed sympathy for Everett.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Hinchliffe dampens the Lyles show in 100m heats, SA's Simbine, Maswanganyi, Richardson also qualify

Britain’s surprise package Louie Hinchliffe claimed a qualifying edge on 100 metres favourite Noah Lyles as he led home the world champion in 9.98 ...
Sport
7 months ago

Blast from the past: Olympic gold, silver and bronze for Schoeman

Today in SA sport history: August 20
Sport
6 months ago

Tale of two sprinters highlights flaws in South African athletics

It’s a distant memory now, but Clarence Munyai beat American Noah Lyles to their break-out 200m runs by more than two months in 2018.
Sport
1 year ago

Comrades Marathon cheating is ‘getting worse’

Covering a portion of the ultimate marathon in a car; buddies running it as a relay race; running using someone else’s number; and joining the ...
Sport
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. 'My child is on a boat to West Africa': Joshlin Smith trial hears gripping ... South Africa
  2. SA rejects Musk claim Starlink can't operate in country because he's not black Sci-Tech
  3. No evidence of ‘exploding’ cellphone, says mom of siblings who died in fire South Africa
  4. Woolworths working to get shelves restocked as soon as possible South Africa
  5. WATCH | 12 fatalities, multiple injuries as bus rolls on R21 near OR Tambo ... South Africa

Latest Videos

LIVE: NASA launches SPHEREx from California | REUTERS
Godongwana opts for modest VAT hike and other tax tweaks