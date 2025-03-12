World

US agriculture department says it will reinstate fired probationary workers by Wednesday deadline

12 March 2025 - 06:48 By Leah Douglas
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
More than half the fired workers were in the forest service, a department of agriculture agency that manages national forests and responds to wildfires.
More than half the fired workers were in the forest service, a department of agriculture agency that manages national forests and responds to wildfires.
Image: REUTERS/Gary Cameron/File Photo

The US department of agriculture (USDA) will comply with the Wednesday deadline issued by a federal board to temporarily reinstate its fired probationary employees, according to an agency statement.

The Merit Systems Protection Board, an agency that hears appeals from federal employees when they are fired or disciplined, on March 5 told the department it must temporarily reinstate nearly 6,000 probationary workers who were fired as part of President Donald Trump's cuts to the federal workforce.

The order required the workers to be reinstated for 45 days.

“By March 12 the department will place all terminated probationary employees in pay status and provide each with back pay from the date of termination,” the statement said.

“The department will work quickly to develop a phased plan for return-to-duty, and while thoe plans materialise, all probationary employees will be paid,” it said.

More than half the fired workers were in the forest service, a USDA agency that manages national forests and responds to wildfires.

Federal agencies are required this week to submit plans to further reduce staffing.

Reuters

READ MORE:

US federal workers were fired ‘for performance’, but their records say otherwise

Federal workers fired for alleged poor performance as part of US President Donald Trump's remaking of the federal government received excellent ...
News
2 weeks ago

China targets US agricultural products over Trump tariff threat: Global Times

China has American agricultural exports in its cross hairs as it prepares countermeasures against fresh US import tariffs, China's state-backed ...
News
1 week ago

US will spend up to $1bn to combat bird flu, agriculture secretary says

The US will invest up to $1bn to combat the spread of bird flu, and increase imports of eggs in an effort to drive down high prices, agriculture ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA rejects Musk claim Starlink can't operate in country because he's not black Sci-Tech
  2. No evidence of ‘exploding’ cellphone, says mom of siblings who died in fire South Africa
  3. WATCH | 12 fatalities, multiple injuries as bus rolls on R21 near OR Tambo ... South Africa
  4. Woolworths working to get shelves restocked as soon as possible South Africa
  5. Outa finds widespread corruption in car roadworthiness testing news

Latest Videos

Trial of 3 accused in the disappearance of Joshlin Smith
Taxi industry deserves government subsidy - SANTACO