World

US resumed military assistance to Kyiv, Ukrainian official says

12 March 2025 - 05:09 By Yuliia Dysa
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
USSecretary of State Marco Rubio and USNational Security Advisor Mike Waltz attend a meeting on Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, March 11, 2025.
USSecretary of State Marco Rubio and USNational Security Advisor Mike Waltz attend a meeting on Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, March 11, 2025.
Image: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

A Ukrainian presidential official said on Tuesday the US has resumed military assistance to Ukraine following talks in Saudi Arabia.

“I have confirmation that US military assistance has been resumed. The agreements are being implemented,” Palvo Palisa, deputy head of the presidential office said on Facebook.

Reuters

READ MORE:

‘Say thank you’ Rubio tells Poland amid Ukraine Starlink spat

US secretary of state Marco Rubio accused Poland's foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski of “making things up” and suggested on Sunday he was ungrateful ...
News
2 days ago

US to assess Ukraine’s peace stance in Saudi Arabia meeting

US officials are planning to use Tuesday's meeting with a Ukrainian delegation in Saudi Arabia in part to determine whether Ukraine is willing to ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. SA rejects Musk claim Starlink can't operate in country because he's not black Sci-Tech
  2. No evidence of ‘exploding’ cellphone, says mom of siblings who died in fire South Africa
  3. WATCH | 12 fatalities, multiple injuries as bus rolls on R21 near OR Tambo ... South Africa
  4. Woolworths working to get shelves restocked as soon as possible South Africa
  5. Outa finds widespread corruption in car roadworthiness testing news

Latest Videos

Trial of 3 accused in the disappearance of Joshlin Smith
Taxi industry deserves government subsidy - SANTACO