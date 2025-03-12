US resumed military assistance to Kyiv, Ukrainian official says
12 March 2025 - 05:09
A Ukrainian presidential official said on Tuesday the US has resumed military assistance to Ukraine following talks in Saudi Arabia.
“I have confirmation that US military assistance has been resumed. The agreements are being implemented,” Palvo Palisa, deputy head of the presidential office said on Facebook.
Reuters
