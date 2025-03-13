World

At US request, India arrests crypto administrator accused of money laundering

13 March 2025 - 09:32 By Kanishka Singh
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The US, Germany and Finland took down the online infrastructure used by the Russian cryptocurrency exchange Garantex, the US justice department said last week, adding two administrators of the exchange were charged.
The US, Germany and Finland took down the online infrastructure used by the Russian cryptocurrency exchange Garantex, the US justice department said last week, adding two administrators of the exchange were charged.
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Indian authorities arrested at Washington's request a cryptocurrency exchange administrator accused of money laundering conspiracy and violating sanctions, India's top crime-fighting bureau said on Wednesday.

The US, Germany and Finland took down the online infrastructure used by the Russian cryptocurrency exchange Garantex, the US justice department said last week, adding two administrators of the exchange were charged.

One of those administrators was Aleksej Besciokov, a Russian resident and Lithuanian national who was charged with money laundering and also faced accusations of violating sanctions and operating an unlicensed money-transmitting business, the department said on Friday.

Besciokov was arrested in the southern Indian state of Kerala, India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said, adding he was wanted by US authorities. The CBI said that at Washington's request, India's foreign ministry had a provisional arrest warrant issued.

It added Besciokov was planning to flee India. It was not immediately clear why he was in the country. Washington is expected to pursue Besciokov's extradition. His representative could not immediately be reached.

“I can confirm Aleksej Besciokov, one of the administrators of Garantex, was arrested in India at the request of the US,” a US justice department spokesperson told CNN.

The exchange has processed at least $96bn (R1.76-trillion) in cryptocurrency transactions since April 2019, the department said last week.

Garantex was sanctioned by the US in April 2022.

Blockchain research company TRM Labs said in a blog post last week the takedown of Garantex “marks a major milestone in the fight against illicit finance” but cautioned that sanctioned exchanges often attempt to evade restrictions by creating new entities.

Reuters

MORE:

Trump names cryptocurrencies to be in strategic reserve, prices spike

US President Donald Trump announced the names of three cryptocurrencies to be included in a new US crypto strategic reserve on Sunday, spiking the ...
News
1 week ago

Investors turn to court for ‘millions owed from high-roller forex whizz kid’

Businessman is aggrieved after friend's son promised huge returns from a forex investment scheme
News
1 week ago

Argentine federal judge to probe Milei crypto scandal, stock index falls

An Argentine judge was assigned on Monday to investigate President Javier Milei's role in promoting a cryptocurrency that crashed, the latest ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'My child is on a boat to West Africa': Joshlin Smith trial hears gripping ... South Africa
  2. Trial date set for pensioner accused of stealing R100,000 from Sassa South Africa
  3. SA rejects Musk claim Starlink can't operate in country because he's not black Sci-Tech
  4. Woolworths working to get shelves restocked as soon as possible South Africa
  5. Malawian court orders Shepherd Bushiri's extradition to South Africa South Africa

Latest Videos

Building Africa’s Future, One Digital Skill at a Time
‘Nobody Is Expelling Any Palestinians’ From Gaza: US President Trump Says | ...