British PM Starmer scraps health body in search of savings and better care

Image: OLI SCARFF/Pool via REUTERS
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Thursday he would scrap a body overseeing the state-funded health system in England in a bid save hundreds of millions of pounds and cut waiting lists and bureaucracy.
Starmer was elected in July on a promise to grow the economy and rebuild public services, including the increasingly costly National Health Service (NHS), which an independent report said in September was in a critical condition.
The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, an aging population and a series of strikes have left patients waiting months and sometimes years for procedures, dragging on the economy.
In Britain, there are 2.8-million people who are economically inactive due to long-term sickness, according to the Office for National Statistics.
Starmer said on Thursday that getting rid of NHS England would remove an unnecessary layer of red tape and mean more financial resources for frontline care in hospitals.
