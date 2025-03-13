World

British PM Starmer scraps health body in search of savings and better care

13 March 2025 - 15:23 By Sarah Young
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers a speech on plans to reform the civil service, during a visit to Reckitt Benckiser Health Care UK Ltd in Kingston upon Hull, UK, on March 13 2025.
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers a speech on plans to reform the civil service, during a visit to Reckitt Benckiser Health Care UK Ltd in Kingston upon Hull, UK, on March 13 2025.
Image: OLI SCARFF/Pool via REUTERS

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Thursday he would scrap a body overseeing the state-funded health system in England in a bid save hundreds of millions of pounds and cut waiting lists and bureaucracy.

Starmer was elected in July on a promise to grow the economy and rebuild public services, including the increasingly costly National Health Service (NHS), which an independent report said in September was in a critical condition.

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, an aging population and a series of strikes have left patients waiting months and sometimes years for procedures, dragging on the economy.

In Britain, there are 2.8-million people who are economically inactive due to long-term sickness, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Starmer said on Thursday that getting rid of NHS England would remove an unnecessary layer of red tape and mean more financial resources for frontline care in hospitals.

How did Africa defy the odds with fewer Covid-19 deaths?

When Covid-19 was declared a global pandemic in March 2020, the international community had dire predictions for Africa: the region's underfunded and ...
News
1 day ago

"I can't, in all honesty, explain to the British people why they should spend their money on two layers of bureaucracy," Starmer said in a speech in the northern English city of Hull. He said the change would mean money for more staff and lower waiting times.

The British government runs the health service in England through its health ministry, the department of health and social care. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland look after their own health systems.

NHS England was established in 2012 by a Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition government as a separate "arms-length" body to helps decide spending priorities, oversee the service in England and negotiate contracts.

Health minister Wes Streeting said in on Thursday it had resulted in duplication and too much focus on compliance rather than value for money.

Reform would be "difficult" but would deliver savings of hundreds of millions of pounds a year, he said.

READ MORE:

UK care firms should hire foreign workers already in country, says government

British social care providers will have to prioritise hiring foreign care workers already in the country before recruiting from overseas, the ...
News
8 hours ago

Rwanda asking UK for £50m over cancelled asylum deal, source says

Rwanda is asking Britain for a £50m payment over a cancelled asylum deal, a source close to the government in Kigali said on Tuesday, after London ...
News
1 week ago

Trump dodges plea from UK's Starmer for Ukraine security guarantee

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday a minerals deal with Ukraine is the security guarantee Kyiv needs against Russia, brushing aside a plea ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'My child is on a boat to West Africa': Joshlin Smith trial hears gripping ... South Africa
  2. Trial date set for pensioner accused of stealing R100,000 from Sassa South Africa
  3. SA rejects Musk claim Starlink can't operate in country because he's not black Sci-Tech
  4. Malawian court orders Shepherd Bushiri's extradition to South Africa South Africa
  5. Woolworths working to get shelves restocked as soon as possible South Africa

Latest Videos

Congo bank closures cripple the economy in rebel-held cities | REUTERS
SPOTLIGHT | A robot uprising, a fantasy drama and new movie trailers