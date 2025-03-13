Greece's former parliament speaker Constantine Tassoulas, a lawyer and legislator of the centre-right governing party, was sworn in as the country's new president on Thursday.
Tassoulas, 66, was nominated by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for the largely ceremonial role. He replaces Katerina Sakellaropoulou whose five-year term ended earlier in March.
Mitsotakis cited Tassoulas' long political experience and “unifying spirit” in choosing him for the post.
Reuters
Greece's former parliament speaker sworn in as president
Image: REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
