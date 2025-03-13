Israel carried out an air strike on the Syrian capital Damascus on Thursday, targeting what the military said was a command centre belonging to the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad, used to direct "terrorist activities" against Israel.
A nine-second video released by the military, purportedly showing the air strike, captured what appeared to be an explosion at the edge of a building followed by thick plumes of smoke.
The military said the command centre was used to plan and direct "terrorist activities" by Islamic Jihad against Israel.
Islamic Jihad spokesperson Muhammad al-Haj Musa denied the targeted building was a command centre, writing on Telegram that it was an empty house.
Two Syrian security sources told Reuters that the target was a Palestinian person.
It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties.
Syria's state news agency said the building was located at the edge of Damascus.
Israel carries out air strike on edge of Syrian capital
Image: REUTERS/Firas Makdesi
Israel carried out an air strike on the Syrian capital Damascus on Thursday, targeting what the military said was a command centre belonging to the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad, used to direct "terrorist activities" against Israel.
A nine-second video released by the military, purportedly showing the air strike, captured what appeared to be an explosion at the edge of a building followed by thick plumes of smoke.
The military said the command centre was used to plan and direct "terrorist activities" by Islamic Jihad against Israel.
Islamic Jihad spokesperson Muhammad al-Haj Musa denied the targeted building was a command centre, writing on Telegram that it was an empty house.
Two Syrian security sources told Reuters that the target was a Palestinian person.
It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties.
Syria's state news agency said the building was located at the edge of Damascus.
READ MORE:
Egypt appreciates Trump's decision not to displace Gazans
Israeli fire kills four Palestinians in Gaza, amid new ceasefire talks
Syria's interim president signs deal with Kurdish-led SDF to merge forces
Damascus faces demands for accountability after civilian killings
Syria’s Sharaa scrambles to contain deadliest violence in years
National dialogue in Syria 'historic opportunity', says interim president
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos