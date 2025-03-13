World

Israel carries out air strike on edge of Syrian capital

13 March 2025 - 15:36 By Reuters
Civil defence members stands near a damaged site, after Israeli aircraft targeted a building on the edge of Damascus on Thursday, as reported by Syria's state news agency, in Damascus, Syria, on March 13 2025.
Civil defence members stands near a damaged site, after Israeli aircraft targeted a building on the edge of Damascus on Thursday, as reported by Syria's state news agency, in Damascus, Syria, on March 13 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Firas Makdesi

Israel carried out an air strike on the Syrian capital Damascus on Thursday, targeting what the military said was a command centre belonging to the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad, used to direct "terrorist activities" against Israel.

A nine-second video released by the military, purportedly showing the air strike, captured what appeared to be an explosion at the edge of a building followed by thick plumes of smoke.

The military said the command centre was used to plan and direct "terrorist activities" by Islamic Jihad against Israel.

Islamic Jihad spokesperson Muhammad al-Haj Musa denied the targeted building was a command centre, writing on Telegram that it was an empty house.

Two Syrian security sources told Reuters that the target was a Palestinian person.

It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties.

Syria's state news agency said the building was located at the edge of Damascus.

