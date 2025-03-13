World

Trump threatens 200% wine tariff if EU does not relent on whiskey

EU plans counter tariffs on $28bn in US goods

13 March 2025 - 15:57 By Doina Chiacu and Phil Blenkinsop
US President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to slap a 200% tariff on all wines and other alcoholic products coming out of Europe if the EU does not scrap its planned tax on American whiskey. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

US President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to slap a 200% tariff on all wines and other alcoholic products coming out of Europe if the EU does not scrap its planned tax on American whiskey.

Ramping up a global trade war in response to blanket US tariffs on steel and aluminium, the European Commission said on Wednesday it will impose counter tariffs on 26bn (R518.77bn) worth of US goods from next month.

The EU executive said, however, it remained open to negotiations and considered higher tariffs in no-one's interest.

Trump raised the ante in a social media post on Thursday.

“The EU, one of the most hostile and abusive taxing and tariffing authorities in the world, which was formed for the sole purpose of taking advantage of the US, has just put a nasty 50% tariff on whiskey,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

If the tariff is not removed immediately, Trump said, the US would soon place a 200% tax on all wines, champagnes and other alcoholic products coming out of France and other EU countries.

“This will be great for the wine and champagne businesses in the US,” he wrote.

EU wine exports to the US were worth 4.9bn (R97.77bn) last year, according to EU statistics agency Eurostat. That was 29% of the EU's overall exports of wine. Of the EU exports to the US, France made up almost half and Italy almost 40%.

US stock futures moved lower and shares of European spirits makers dropped.

Trump's hyper-focus on tariffs has rattled investor, consumer and business confidence and raised recession fears. He also has frayed relations with Canada, a close ally and major trading partner, by repeatedly threatening to annex the neighbouring country.

The European Commission said it will end its suspension of tariffs on US products on April 1 and its tariffs will be fully in place by April 13.

It had no immediate comment on Trump's post.

Europe's spirits and cosmetics industries hit back at the commission's plan to slap tariffs on US-made goods on Wednesday, saying it put the continent's far larger trade with the US in those sectors at risk.

Other products targeted by the EU include industrial and agricultural products such as steel and aluminium, textiles, home appliances, plastics, poultry, beef, eggs, dairy, sugar and vegetables.

Reuters

