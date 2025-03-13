World

WATCH | Russia 'ready' to discuss peace initiative on Ukraine with US

13 March 2025 - 12:44 By Dmitry Antonov
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Spokesperson for Russia's foreign ministry Maria Zakharova speaks to the media after a joint press conference of Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and OSCE secretary-general Feridun Sinirlioglu in Moscow on March 11.
Spokesperson for Russia's foreign ministry Maria Zakharova speaks to the media after a joint press conference of Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and OSCE secretary-general Feridun Sinirlioglu in Moscow on March 11.
Image: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Pool

Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova says Russia is ready to talk to the US about a peace initiative discussed between the US and Ukraine and contacts could take place on Thursday.

After talks with top US diplomats in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, Ukraine said it was ready to accept a 30-day ceasefire and the US said it was putting the proposal to Moscow.

“We are ready to discuss the initiatives set out there in future contacts with the US. Such contacts are already possible [on Thursday],” Zakharova said.

The Kremlin said earlier US negotiators were flying to Russia. It said Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov and US national security adviser Mike Waltz had spoken by phone on Wednesday.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Georgian court sentences ex-president Saakashvili to 9 more years in prison

Former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili was sentenced on Wednesday to nine more years in prison after being found guilty of embezzlement, the ...
News
1 day ago

France's Macron welcomes Ukraine ceasefire proposal

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed on Tuesday a 30-day ceasefire proposal that Ukraine has agreed to and said it was now up to Russia to end ...
News
1 day ago

Syria's interim president signs deal with Kurdish-led SDF to merge forces

The Kurdish-led and US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, which controls much of Syria's oil-rich northeast, signed a deal with the Damascus government ...
News
2 days ago

US to assess Ukraine’s peace stance in Saudi Arabia meeting

US officials are planning to use Tuesday's meeting with a Ukrainian delegation in Saudi Arabia in part to determine whether Ukraine is willing to ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'My child is on a boat to West Africa': Joshlin Smith trial hears gripping ... South Africa
  2. Trial date set for pensioner accused of stealing R100,000 from Sassa South Africa
  3. SA rejects Musk claim Starlink can't operate in country because he's not black Sci-Tech
  4. Malawian court orders Shepherd Bushiri's extradition to South Africa South Africa
  5. Woolworths working to get shelves restocked as soon as possible South Africa

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | A robot uprising, a fantasy drama and new movie trailers
Russia lays out demands for talks with US on Ukraine, sources say | REUTERS