Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova says Russia is ready to talk to the US about a peace initiative discussed between the US and Ukraine and contacts could take place on Thursday.
After talks with top US diplomats in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, Ukraine said it was ready to accept a 30-day ceasefire and the US said it was putting the proposal to Moscow.
“We are ready to discuss the initiatives set out there in future contacts with the US. Such contacts are already possible [on Thursday],” Zakharova said.
WATCH | Russia 'ready' to discuss peace initiative on Ukraine with US
Image: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Pool
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova says Russia is ready to talk to the US about a peace initiative discussed between the US and Ukraine and contacts could take place on Thursday.
After talks with top US diplomats in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, Ukraine said it was ready to accept a 30-day ceasefire and the US said it was putting the proposal to Moscow.
“We are ready to discuss the initiatives set out there in future contacts with the US. Such contacts are already possible [on Thursday],” Zakharova said.
The Kremlin said earlier US negotiators were flying to Russia. It said Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov and US national security adviser Mike Waltz had spoken by phone on Wednesday.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Georgian court sentences ex-president Saakashvili to 9 more years in prison
France's Macron welcomes Ukraine ceasefire proposal
Syria's interim president signs deal with Kurdish-led SDF to merge forces
US to assess Ukraine’s peace stance in Saudi Arabia meeting
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos