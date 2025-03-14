World

Battery pack the possible cause of Air Busan fire, says South Korea

14 March 2025 - 12:29 By Ju-min Park and Lisa Barrington
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Firefighters work on an Air Busan plane that caught fire at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, South Korea, on January 29 2025. File photo.
Firefighters work on an Air Busan plane that caught fire at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, South Korea, on January 29 2025. File photo.
Image: Yonhap/via REUTERS

A spare power bank is a possible cause of a fire that engulfed an Air Busan plane in January, South Korea's transport ministry said on Friday, citing interim investigation results.

Scorch marks on the debris of a power bank found where the fire was first detected indicate the blaze may have started because insulation inside the battery had broken down, the statement said.

Investigators cannot yet state what may have caused the breakdown, however, according to the statement.

Lithium batteries in devices such as laptops, mobile phones, electronic cigarettes and power banks can produce smoke, fire or extreme heat when manufacturing faults or damage cause them to short circuit.

Investigators cautious of jet fuel aboard wrecked South Korean plane

An investigation into a fire that engulfed an Air Busan plane at a South Korean airport this week is being slowed by a large amount of fuel and ...
News
1 month ago

No abnormalities in the plane's own electrical systems have been identified, the statement said.

The fire on January 28 was first detected in a luggage bin above row 30 on the left side of the plane about 20 minutes after the delayed flight to Hong Kong from Busan, in South Korea, had been scheduled to depart, investigators have said.

All 170 passengers and six crew were evacuated from the Airbus A321ceo plane, which the fire destroyed.

South Korea's Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board is leading the investigation. Friday's investigation update is not a final accident report, which states are obliged to produce within a year of an incident, according to global aviation standards.

Aviation has long recognised lithium batteries as a safety concern, and rules are periodically tightened in response to accidents.

From March 1, South Korea changed rules on carrying batteries on-board flights, including keeping power banks and e-cigarettes with passengers and not in overhead bins, and not charging devices on board.

Last year three incidents every two weeks of overheating lithium batteries on planes were recorded globally by the US Federal Aviation Administration, compared to just under one a week in 2018.

Reuters

READ MORE:

EXPLAINER | The science behind a cellphone 'explosion'

Some electronic manufacturers that are not entirely on par with industry standards, now produce their own batteries with major budget cuts
Science
1 day ago

Air safety reporting under scrutiny as crashes lie unresolved

Significant percentage of accidents lack final reports, with experts saying interference, lack of resources can hamper probes
World
1 week ago

Six dead at resort construction site fire in South Korea’s Busan, media says

Six people have died in a fire at a resort construction site in South Korea's port city of Busan.
News
4 weeks ago

Airlines warned as Chinese navy holds live-fire exercises off Australia

Australia expressed concern to China on Friday over the short notice given by the Chinese navy that it would hold a live-fire exercise in ...
News
2 weeks ago

Delta plane flips upside down on landing at Toronto airport, injuring 18

A Delta Air Lines regional jet flipped upside down upon landing at Canada's Toronto Pearson Airport on Monday amid windy weather after a snowstorm, ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Trial date set for pensioner accused of stealing R100,000 from Sassa South Africa
  2. Weather warning: More heavy rain on the way for most provinces South Africa
  3. WATCH | Body of woman whose car washed away in flooded Umbilo River recovered South Africa
  4. 'My child is on a boat to West Africa': Joshlin Smith trial hears gripping ... South Africa
  5. 'I sold my child to a sangoma': witness drops bombshell in Joshlin trial South Africa

Latest Videos

2025 Ford Transit Custom Sport
SpaceX delays mission meant to retrieve stuck astronauts | REUTERS