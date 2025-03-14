World

South Korea's acting president calls for calm before Yoon impeachment ruling

14 March 2025 - 12:22 By Ju-min Park
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A security 'bubble' has been established in a 100m area around the Constitutional Court in Seoul, local media reported. Barbed wire has also been installed on the walls of the court.
A security 'bubble' has been established in a 100m area around the Constitutional Court in Seoul, local media reported. Barbed wire has also been installed on the walls of the court.
Image: JEON HEON-KYUN/Pool via REUTERS/ File photo

South Korea's acting President Choi Sang-mok called on Friday for the nation to respect and accept any decision before a Constitutional Court's ruling on the impeachment of leader Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived martial law order.

Choi also said the government would mobilise all possible police resources to parts of the capital Seoul, pledging no tolerance for any acts challenging public authority.

Security is being tightened around the court, with a ban on drone flights in the area already in place.

Both pro and anti-Yoon contingents are expected to take to the streets to hear the ruling due to come within days.

“The international community is keeping a close eye on the Republic of Korea. Our country's democratic resilience is being tested,” Choi said at a meeting with cabinet ministers.

“It is essential for stability and community development that all citizens express their opinions in a legal manner and respect and accept the results of any decision,” he said.

When thousands of Yoon supporters have previously gathered near the Constitutional Court during hearings for Yoon's case, they have been surrounded by a ring of police and vehicles.

Police have said they are ready to use pepper spray and batons in case of any repeat of the violence that occurred during a rampage by Yoon supporters who broke into a court building in January.

A security “bubble” has been established in a 100m area around the court, local media reported. Barbed wire has also been installed on the walls of the court.

Reuters

MORE:

South Korea prosecutors to pursue Yoon's conviction despite jail release

South Korean prosecutors will pursue President Yoon Suk Yeol's conviction for insurrection despite a court decision ordering the release of the ...
News
4 days ago

South Korean court cancels President Yoon’s arrest warrant, Yonhap says

A South Korean court on Friday cancelled impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol's arrest warrant, paving the way for his release from jail after he was ...
News
1 week ago

Trump’s ‘America First’ policies are targeting South Korea, says acting president

South Korea's acting president Choi Sang-mok said on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump's “America First” policies had started targeting his ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Trial date set for pensioner accused of stealing R100,000 from Sassa South Africa
  2. Weather warning: More heavy rain on the way for most provinces South Africa
  3. WATCH | Body of woman whose car washed away in flooded Umbilo River recovered South Africa
  4. 'My child is on a boat to West Africa': Joshlin Smith trial hears gripping ... South Africa
  5. 'I sold my child to a sangoma': witness drops bombshell in Joshlin trial South Africa

Latest Videos

2025 Ford Transit Custom Sport
SpaceX delays mission meant to retrieve stuck astronauts | REUTERS