World

US FDA's top lawyer Hilary Perkins resigns two days into role

14 March 2025 - 12:19 By Mariam Sunny
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The resignation comes after Republican senator Josh Hawley of Missouri openly criticised Martin Makary, President Donald Trump's nominee for FDA commissioner, for Perkins' appointment. File photo.
The resignation comes after Republican senator Josh Hawley of Missouri openly criticised Martin Makary, President Donald Trump's nominee for FDA commissioner, for Perkins' appointment. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) chief counsel, Hilary Perkins, has resigned, the federal agency said in a post on social media platform X on Thursday, just two days after her appointment was announced.

The US department of health and human services (HHS), which oversees the FDA and other agencies, removed the news of her appointment from Tuesday's official announcement on its website, according to archived web pages seen by Reuters.

The HHS and FDA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Perkins could not be immediately reached for comment.

The resignation comes after Republican senator Josh Hawley of Missouri openly criticised Martin Makary, President Donald Trump's nominee for FDA commissioner, for Perkins' appointment.

Makary has not yet been confirmed for the head of FDA and it was not clear what if any role he played in Perkins' appointment. Reuters was unable to reach Makary for comment.

Hawley criticised Perkins for being pro-abortion and having supported vaccine mandates. She joined the department of justice in 2019 during Trump's first term where she worked in consumer protection and stayed on during the Trump administration.

Reuters

MORE:

WATCH | Judges order reinstatement of thousands of fired US federal workers

Federal judges in California and Maryland on Thursday ordered US President Donald Trump's administration to reinstate tens of thousands of ...
News
6 hours ago

Kennedy asks FDA to revise ‘self-affirm’ rule for food ingredient safety

US secretary of health and human services Robert F Kennedy Jnr on Monday directed the Food and Drug Administration to revise safety rules to help ...
News
3 days ago

US health agency says employees can apply for early retirement

The US department of health and human services told employees on Monday they could apply for early retirement over the next 10 days and should ...
News
1 week ago

US federal workers were fired ‘for performance’, but their records say otherwise

Federal workers fired for alleged poor performance as part of US President Donald Trump's remaking of the federal government received excellent ...
News
3 weeks ago

FDA chief defends work on obesity, food to US Senate as agency awaits fierce critic RFK Jnr

US Food and Drug Administration commissioner Robert Califf defended the agency's role in addressing the country's obesity epidemic when he was ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Trial date set for pensioner accused of stealing R100,000 from Sassa South Africa
  2. Weather warning: More heavy rain on the way for most provinces South Africa
  3. WATCH | Body of woman whose car washed away in flooded Umbilo River recovered South Africa
  4. 'My child is on a boat to West Africa': Joshlin Smith trial hears gripping ... South Africa
  5. 'I sold my child to a sangoma': witness drops bombshell in Joshlin trial South Africa

Latest Videos

2025 Ford Transit Custom Sport
SpaceX delays mission meant to retrieve stuck astronauts | REUTERS