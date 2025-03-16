World

Nightclub fire in North Macedonia kills 59, injures more than 100

16 March 2025 - 14:56 By Aleksandar Vasovic, Lefteris Papadimas and Fatos Bytyci
Emergency responders operate outside a night club, following a fire resulting in casualties, in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, March 16, 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Fire ripped through a packed nightclub early on Sunday in the North Macedonian town of Kocani, killing 59 people and injuring more than 100, after sparks ignited the roof over a live band.

Arrest warrants have been issued for four people in connection with the fire, said interior minister Pance Toskovski. State news agency Mia said police have detained the owner of the club over the incident.

One video from the event, verified by Reuters, showed a band playing on stage flanked by two flares, the white sparks of which set the ceiling alight.

The fire caused immediate panic, separating friends and loved ones as people fled to the exits.

“Everyone was trying to save themselves,” survivor Marija Taseva, 22, told local TV 5.

As she tried to escape, Taseva fell to the ground and people trod over her, leaving her with an injury on her cheek. In the rush, she lost contact with her sister, who is still missing.

“We can't find her in any hospital,” she said.

About 148 people were hospitalised in Skopje, Kocani and surrounding towns, health minister Arben Taravari said at a press conference. Eighteen people were critically injured, Taravari said.

North Macedonia’s MRT public broadcaster reported that 27 people were hospitalised at the Skopje City Hospital with severe burns, and another 23 were being treated at the clinical centre. Among the injured were minors, it said.

The fire, which began at about 3am (0200 GMT), was caused by “pyrotechnic devices” whose sparks triggered the blaze, Toskovski said.

Investigation

North Macedonia's public prosecutor Ljupco Kocevski said five prosecutors would investigate the incident.

“At the moment, orders have been issued for collecting of evidence” and some people were being interviewed, Kocevski said, without elaborating.

Firefighters doused the charred and smoking entrance to the “Pulse” nightclub before dawn as ambulances rushed from the scene, TV footage from a local broadcaster showed.

Reuters pictures showed the club's corrugated iron roof burnt through and collapsed in places, its interior wooden beams exposed and blackened.

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said on Facebook: “This is a difficult and very sad day for Macedonia. The loss of so many young lives is irreparable, the pain of the families, loved ones and friends is immeasurable.”

After visiting injured in a hospital in Skopje, North Macedonia's President Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, dressed in black and fighting tears, said authorities were ready to do everything to help all affected.

“I simply cannot comprehend this ... what a disaster, what a tragedy.”

Reuters

Battery pack the possible cause of Air Busan fire, says South Korea

A spare power bank is a possible cause of a fire that engulfed an Air Busan plane in January, South Korea's transport ministry said on Friday, citing ...
News
2 days ago

Student killed, 10 injured as taxi slams into NMU crowd

A student party turned tragic in the early hours of Sunday when a taxi crashed into a crowd of youngsters at Nelson Mandela University (NMU), killing ...
News
3 hours ago

South Korea charges air force pilots with criminal negligence in accidental bombing of village

South Korean military investigators charged two air force pilots on Thursday with criminal negligence over an accidental bombing of a village last ...
News
3 days ago

Ekurhuleni bus crash death toll revised to 13, dozens injured

The death toll of the R21 bus accident on Tuesday has been revised from 16 to 13.
News
3 days ago

