South Korea calls to avoid impact on US co-operation after 'sensitive' country designation

17 March 2025 - 12:09 By Joyce Lee
Lee Jae-myung, leader of South Korea's Democratic Party.
Image: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/ File Photo

South Korea's acting president Choi Sang-mok called on Monday to avoid any negative impact on science, technology and energy co-operation with the US, after the US department of energy (DOE) designated South Korea as a “sensitive” country.

The US department has not explained why South Korea was added to the list, which can cause curbs on co-operation, though a DOE spokesperson said Seoul faced no new limits on bilateral co-operation in science and technology from the designation.

In a statement relayed by the finance ministry after a ministerial meeting, Choi called on South Korean agencies to foster understanding with Washington and for the industry minister to meet the US secretary of energy this week.

Despite the DOE assurances over bilateral co-operation not being affected, politicians in Seoul have traded blame over the sensitive country designation.

The main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung on Monday criticised the government, calling the US move a “perfect diplomatic failure” which is feared could limit co-operation between the countries in the hi-tech field.

Governing party legislator Kwon Young-se, however, criticised the Democratic Party which controls parliament, for pushing anti-US sentiment and excessively impeaching government officials including President Yoon Suk Yeol, a move Kwon said was the biggest cause of the sensitive country designation.

According to the DOE's website, countries may appear on the sensitive country list for reasons such as national security, nuclear non-proliferation, regional instability, threats to national economic security or terrorism support.

Reuters

