World

Survivor describes panic as fire spread through North Macedonia nightclub

17 March 2025 - 07:30 By Fatos Bytyci and Aleksandar Vasovic
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Emergency responders operate outside a nightclub following a fire resulting in casualties in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, on March 16 2025.
Emergency responders operate outside a nightclub following a fire resulting in casualties in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, on March 16 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Fire ripped through a packed and unlicensed nightclub early on Sunday in the North Macedonian town of Kocani, killing 59 people and injuring more than 150, officials said, after sparks ignited the roof as a live band performed.

Hundreds of people scrambled for the small venue’s only exit as the fire spread across the ceiling, leaving many trapped in the country’s deadliest incident in years.

One video from the event, verified by Reuters, showed the moment the fire began: as the band played on stage, two flares spat white sparks into the air, setting a patch of ceiling alight. Seconds later, the panic began.

“Fire broke out, everyone started screaming and shouting: 'Get out, get out',” Marija Taseva, 22, told Reuters.

As she tried to escape, Taseva fell to the ground and people trod on her, injuring her face. In the rush, she lost contact with her sister, who did not make it out.

“My sister died,” Taseva said, breaking into tears.

Authorities arrested about 20 people in connection with the fire, including government officials and the manager of the Pulse nightclub, which did not have a valid licence, Interior Minister Pance Toskovski told a press conference.

More than 20 of the injured and three of those killed were aged under 18, he said.

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said the licence was issued illegally by the economy ministry and promised those responsible would face justice. “Regardless of who they are, from which institution, from what level, from which party and profession,” Mickoski said. He declared seven days of national mourning.

The fire began at about 3am (2am GMT). About 500 people were in the club at the time, authorities said. Reuters pictures showed the club's corrugated iron roof burnt through and collapsed in places, its interior wooden beams exposed and blackened.

More than 150 people were hospitalised in Skopje, Kocani and surrounding towns, health minister Arben Taravari said, adding that 20 people were critically injured.

People searched for missing loved ones online and at hospitals across the country.

Outside the main hospital in Kocani, relatives and friends of the victims hugged each other and lit candles. Anger and grief spilled over.

“I'm a dead man, I lost everything. They should film me, the whole of Europe should know,” said one man.

Nightclub fire in North Macedonia kills 59, injures more than 100

Arrest warrants have been issued for four people in connection with the fire, said interior minister Pance Toskovski.
News
18 hours ago

"[I knew] five or six, one of those was killed,” said Kocani resident Mihail Gavrilov. “It's devastating for the entire city and the entire country.”

Simeon Sokolov, 50, found his daughter Anastasija in the emergency ward of the September 8 hospital in the capital Skopje, where she was being treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

“I just know that there are many children who have suffered,” he told Reuters. “Doctors are doing their job and the number is big.”

Some patients were transferred to neighbouring Bulgaria, Serbia and Greece for treatment, authorities from those countries said.

Condolences flooded in from global leaders, including EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen and Pope Francis.

INVESTIGATION

North Macedonia's public prosecutor Ljupco Kocevski said five prosecutors would investigate the incident.

“At the moment, orders have been issued to collect evidence” and people were being interviewed, Kocevski said, without elaborating.

Toskovski said authorities had arrested members of the band, the son of the club owner and government officials.

After visiting the injured in a hospital in Skopje, North Macedonian President Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, dressed in black and fighting tears, said authorities would do everything to help all those affected.

“I simply cannot comprehend this ... what a disaster, what a tragedy.”

Reuters

READ MORE:

Greece's former parliament speaker sworn in as president

Greece's former parliament speaker Constantine Tassoulas, a lawyer and legislator of the centre-right governing party, was sworn in as the new ...
News
3 days ago

EDITORIAL | Zanzou’s crimes and the director’s claim of ignorance boggle the mind

This case affirms the suspicion that lawlessness is so rife that wrongdoers are emboldened and their actions reinforced by the precedent set by the ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Parched southern Greece reveals EU's giant challenge to conserve water

In the Argolida region of southern Greece, water escapes through cracks in an irrigation canal feeding a grove of orange trees.
News
3 weeks ago

Nightclub fire kills at least seven in Murcia in Spain

At least seven people were killed in a fire in a nightclub in Murcia in southeast Spain, the mayor said.
News
1 year ago

At least 13 killed in Russian nightclub fire

At least 13 people died after a fire broke out in a busy nightclub in the Russian city of Kostroma, officials said on Saturday.
News
2 years ago

Halloween stampede in Seoul leaves at least 149 dead

At least 149 people, mostly teenagers and young adults in their 20s, were killed in a crush when a huge crowd celebrating Halloween surged into an ...
News
2 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. I apologise to the coloured community: Ex-SABC employee Nobuntu Mkhize on ... South Africa
  2. Check-in delays at airports hampering LIFT and FlySafair flights South Africa
  3. Home of diamond Ponzi scheme accused to be preserved South Africa
  4. 'I sold my child to a sangoma': witness drops bombshell in Joshlin trial South Africa
  5. Motorists urged to be cautious as rain is expected this week South Africa

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep83 | GWM P-Series, JAC T9, Toyota Starlet, Hyundai Getz, Mini ...
US will hit Houthis till shipping attacks stop, Hegseth says | REUTERS