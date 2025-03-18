China renews export registrations for US pork, poultry plants providing relief to farmers

Beijing has renewed registrations that allow hundreds of US pork and poultry facilities to export to China, industry groups said on Monday, after lapses threatened shipments to the world's largest meat importer.
The Chinese customs website showed registrations were renewed until 2030, but those for hundreds of US beef facilities remain listed as “expired”.
The renewals for poultry and pork are a relief to US farmers and meat companies as they navigate trade disputes with major agricultural importers, including China and Canada, under President Donald Trump.
Beijing requires food exporters to register with customs to sell products in China.
Shipments continued to clear customs from facilities with lapsed registrations but US exporters were unsure how long that would last.
China's customs website earlier showed registrations for more than 1,000 US meat plants granted by China under the 2020 “Phase 1" trade deal lapsed on Sunday. That was about two-thirds of those registered.
The trade deal ended the previous US-China trade war with a pledge from Beijing to boost its purchases of US goods and services, including meat, by $200bn (R3.6-trillion) over two years. China did not reach the target, which was agreed shortly before the Covid-19 pandemic hit.
The US department of agriculture did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The agency previously said China did not respond to repeated requests to renew plant registrations, potentially violating the Phase 1 agreement.
“We're pleased to see progress on the pork facilities and hoping for similar news on beef as soon as possible,” said Joe Schuele, spokesperson for the US Meat Export Federation.
The non-renewal for beef plants comes amid Beijing's attempt to rein in beef imports as it grapples with an oversupplied market.
Beijing imposed retaliatory tariffs on about $21bn (R378.8bn) worth of American farm goods this month, including 10% duties on US pork, beef and dairy.
In 2024, the US was China's third-largest meat supplier by volume, trailing Brazil and Argentina and accounting for 9% of China's total meat imports. US meat shipments to China reached $2.5bn (R45.1bn) last year, making it the second largest exporter by value.
Reuters
China renews export registrations for US pork, poultry plants providing relief to farmers
Image: Evgeniy Salov/ File photo
Beijing has renewed registrations that allow hundreds of US pork and poultry facilities to export to China, industry groups said on Monday, after lapses threatened shipments to the world's largest meat importer.
The Chinese customs website showed registrations were renewed until 2030, but those for hundreds of US beef facilities remain listed as “expired”.
The renewals for poultry and pork are a relief to US farmers and meat companies as they navigate trade disputes with major agricultural importers, including China and Canada, under President Donald Trump.
Beijing requires food exporters to register with customs to sell products in China.
Shipments continued to clear customs from facilities with lapsed registrations but US exporters were unsure how long that would last.
China's customs website earlier showed registrations for more than 1,000 US meat plants granted by China under the 2020 “Phase 1" trade deal lapsed on Sunday. That was about two-thirds of those registered.
The trade deal ended the previous US-China trade war with a pledge from Beijing to boost its purchases of US goods and services, including meat, by $200bn (R3.6-trillion) over two years. China did not reach the target, which was agreed shortly before the Covid-19 pandemic hit.
The US department of agriculture did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The agency previously said China did not respond to repeated requests to renew plant registrations, potentially violating the Phase 1 agreement.
“We're pleased to see progress on the pork facilities and hoping for similar news on beef as soon as possible,” said Joe Schuele, spokesperson for the US Meat Export Federation.
The non-renewal for beef plants comes amid Beijing's attempt to rein in beef imports as it grapples with an oversupplied market.
Beijing imposed retaliatory tariffs on about $21bn (R378.8bn) worth of American farm goods this month, including 10% duties on US pork, beef and dairy.
In 2024, the US was China's third-largest meat supplier by volume, trailing Brazil and Argentina and accounting for 9% of China's total meat imports. US meat shipments to China reached $2.5bn (R45.1bn) last year, making it the second largest exporter by value.
Reuters
China weathers tariffs storm, banks on stimulation
Honda to use Toyota’s US batteries to dodge tariff costs — report
As EU tariffs hit, China accelerates EV purchases
China targets US agricultural products over Trump tariff threat: Global Times
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos