World

Fatalities reported after Honduras plane crash, says local police chief

18 March 2025 - 07:06 By Joan Humberto Suazo
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Rescue operations in the aftermath of a plane crash in the surroundings of Roatan Island, Honduras, in this picture obtained on March 17 2025.
Rescue operations in the aftermath of a plane crash in the surroundings of Roatan Island, Honduras, in this picture obtained on March 17 2025.
Image: National Police of Honduras/Handout via REUTERS

Fatalities have been reported after a plane crash on a Roatan Island runway just off the coast of Honduras, the local police chief told local broadcaster Noticiero Hoy Mismo late on Monday.

The plane operated by Honduran carrier Lanhsa was carrying 17 passengers, including three crew members, the country's transport minister told another local outlet but without detailing the number of fatalities.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Delta plane flips upside down on landing at Toronto airport, injuring 18

A Delta Air Lines regional jet flipped upside down upon landing at Canada's Toronto Pearson Airport on Monday amid windy weather after a snowstorm, ...
News
3 weeks ago

Investigators cautious of jet fuel aboard wrecked South Korean plane

An investigation into a fire that engulfed an Air Busan plane at a South Korean airport this week is being slowed by a large amount of fuel and ...
News
1 month ago

18 bodies recovered after Washington plane crash

At least 18 bodies have been recovered after a midair collision between a regional passenger jet and a helicopter near Reagan Washington National ...
News
1 month ago

People on crashed Azerbaijani plane say they heard bangs before it went down

Four sources with knowledge of the preliminary findings of Azerbaijan's investigation into the disaster told Reuters on Thursday that Russian air ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cash under the bed: Suspect arrested for money laundering South Africa
  2. 'Drug mule with cocaine in stomach' arrested at Cape Town airport South Africa
  3. Niger orders three Chinese oil officials out of country, sources say Africa
  4. 'No one will be left without their grant': Sassa and Postbank on migration to ... South Africa
  5. R2m bail for former Eskom contractor Michael Lomas South Africa

Latest Videos

Joshlin Smith court trial
The Isuzu X-Rider