World

Israel attacks targets in Gaza as ceasefire deadlock breaks

18 March 2025 - 07:12 By James Mackenzie, Enas Alashray and Nidal al-Mughrabi
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A Palestinian casualty is brought to Nasser hospital following Israeli strikes in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on March 18 2025.
A Palestinian casualty is brought to Nasser hospital following Israeli strikes in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on March 18 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Stringer

The Israeli military said it hit targets across Gaza early on Tuesday, ending a weeks-long standoff over extending the ceasefire that halted fighting in January, with Palestinian health ministry officials reporting at least 100 dead.

Strikes were reported in multiple locations, including northern Gaza, Gaza City and the Deir al-Balah, Khan Younis and Rafah in central and southern Gaza Strip. Palestinian health ministry officials said many of the dead were children.

The military, which said it hit dozens of targets, said the strikes would continue for as long as necessary and would extend beyond air strikes.

The attacks were far wider in scale than the regular series of drone strikes the Israeli military has said it has conducted against individuals or small groups of suspected militants and follows weeks of failed efforts to agree an extension to the truce agreed on January 19.

Hamas said Israel had overturned the ceasefire agreement, leaving the fate of 59 hostages still held in Gaza uncertain.

Israeli strikes kill 15 people in Gaza over past day, Palestinian medics say

Israeli military strikes have killed at least 15 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, the enclave's health ministry said on Sunday, ...
News
1 day ago

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office accused Hamas of “repeated refusal to release our hostages” and rejecting proposals from US President Donald Trump's Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff.

“Israel will, from now on, act against Hamas with increasing military strength,” it said in a statement.

In Washington, a White House spokesperson said Israel had consulted the US administration before it carried out the strikes, which the military said targeted mid-level Hamas commanders and leadership officials as well as infrastructure belonging to the militant group.

Negotiating teams from Israel and Hamas had been in Doha as mediators from Egypt and Qatar sought to bridge the gap between the two sides following the end of an initial phase in the ceasefire, which saw 33 Israeli hostages and five Thais returned by militant groups in Gaza in exchange for some 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

With the backing of the US, Israel had been pressing for the return of the remaining 59 hostages still held in Gaza in exchange for a longer-term truce that would have halted fighting until after the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan and the Jewish Passover holiday in April.

However Hamas had been insisting on moving to negotiations for a permanent end to the war and a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, in accordance with the terms of the original ceasefire agreement.

“We demand that the mediators hold Netanyahu and the Zionist occupation fully responsible for violating and overturning the agreement,” the group said.

Somalia and Somaliland say no talks on resettling Palestinians from Gaza

Somalia and its breakaway region of Somaliland have not received any proposal from the US or Israel to resettle Palestinians from Gaza, their foreign ...
News
1 day ago

Each side has accused the other of failing to respect the terms of the January ceasefire agreement, and there were multiple hiccups during the course of the first phase. But until now, a full return to the fighting had been avoided.

Israel had blocked deliveries of aid from entering Gaza and had threatened on numerous occasions to resume fighting if Hamas did not agree to return the hostages it still holds.

The army did not provide details about the strikes carried out in the early hours of Tuesday but Palestinian health authorities and witnesses contacted by Reuters reported damage in numerous areas of Gaza, where hundreds of thousands are living in makeshift shelters or damaged buildings.

A building in Gaza City, in the northern end of the strip was hit and at least three houses were hit in Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza. In addition, the strikes hit targets in the southern cities of Khan Younis and Rafah, according to medics and witnesses.

Much of Gaza now lies in ruins after 15 months of fighting, which erupted on October 7, 2023 when thousands of Hamas-led gunmen attacked Israeli communities around the Gaza Strip, killing some 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies, and abducting 251 hostages into Gaza.

The Israeli campaign in response has killed more than 48,000 people, according to Palestinian health authorities, and destroyed much of the housing and infrastructure in the enclave, including the hospital system.

Reuters

MORE:

'Basic respect, please': US says Rasool's remarks were 'unacceptable'

Remarks by Ebrahim Rasool, South Africa's ambassador to the US, about President Donald Trump were "unacceptable", a US state department spokesperson ...
Politics
1 hour ago

Rights group files lawsuit to block Trump deportations of pro-Palestinian protesters

The lawsuit comes after the detention of a Columbia University student, Mahmoud Khalil, a 30-year-old permanent US resident of Palestinian descent, ...
News
1 day ago

US vows to keep hitting Houthis until shipping attacks stop

The US will keep attacking Yemen's Houthis until they end attacks on shipping, the US defence secretary said on Sunday, as the Iran-aligned group ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | UN experts accuse Israel of genocidal acts, sexual violence in Gaza

Israel carried out “genocidal acts” against Palestinians by systematically destroying women's health-care facilities during the conflict in Gaza, and ...
News
3 days ago

Israel carries out air strike on edge of Syrian capital

Israel carried out an air strike on the Syrian capital Damascus on Thursday, targeting what the military said was a command centre belonging to the ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cash under the bed: Suspect arrested for money laundering South Africa
  2. 'Drug mule with cocaine in stomach' arrested at Cape Town airport South Africa
  3. Niger orders three Chinese oil officials out of country, sources say Africa
  4. 'No one will be left without their grant': Sassa and Postbank on migration to ... South Africa
  5. R2m bail for former Eskom contractor Michael Lomas South Africa

Latest Videos

Joshlin Smith court trial
The Isuzu X-Rider