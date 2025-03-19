Peru declares emergency as crime wave grips capital, singer shot dead

The crime wave, including a jump in extortion rackets, prompted President Dina Boluarte to declare she would like to see murderers face the death penalty, even though Peru only allows execution of convicted traitors.
The 30-day emergency decree applies to Lima and in the neighbouring Callao province and grants authorities additional powers to deploy the military to combat lawlessness.
In recent years, officials in Peru have repeatedly declared emergencies when criminal activity or social unrest spikes.
The government moves on Monday come after weeks of escalating violence blamed on criminal groups that often target businesses, including transport companies, even after recent gang arrests.
The death of prominent cumbia musician Paul Flores on Sunday provoked outrage after the bus in which he was travelling came under fire from unknown assailants. Flores died after he was shot, according to police.
