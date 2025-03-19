World

Peru declares emergency as crime wave grips capital, singer shot dead

19 March 2025 - 08:30 By Marco Aquino
Soldiers stand guard in Lima on March 18 2025 after Peru's government declared a state of emergency to quell a recent surge of violence.
Image: REUTERS/Anthony Marina

Peru's government on Monday declared a state of emergency in the capital Lima and  deployed soldiers to the streets to help quell a recent surge of violence that claimed the life of a popular singer.

The death of prominent cumbia musician Paul Flores on Sunday provoked outrage after the bus in which he was travelling came under fire from unknown assailants. Flores died after he was shot, according to police.

The crime wave, including a jump in extortion rackets, prompted President Dina Boluarte to declare she would like to see murderers face the death penalty, even though Peru only allows execution of convicted traitors.

The 30-day emergency decree applies to Lima and in the neighbouring Callao province and grants authorities additional powers to deploy the military to combat lawlessness.

In recent years, officials in Peru have repeatedly declared emergencies when criminal activity or social unrest spikes.

The government moves on Monday come after weeks of escalating violence blamed on criminal groups that often target businesses, including transport companies, even after  recent gang arrests.

Reuters

