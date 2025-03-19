World

Radio Free Europe sues Trump administration over grant termination

19 March 2025 - 19:34 By Kanishka Singh
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The US Agency for Global Media has terminated its grants to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, which broadcasts to countries in Eastern Europe, including Russia and Ukraine, as well as to Radio Free Asia, which broadcasts to China and North Korea. File photo.
The US Agency for Global Media has terminated its grants to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, which broadcasts to countries in Eastern Europe, including Russia and Ukraine, as well as to Radio Free Asia, which broadcasts to China and North Korea. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/David W Cerny

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty — the US-funded news outlet set up to reach people under communism during the Cold War — said on Tuesday it has sued the administration of President Donald Trump to block the termination of the media outlet's federal grant.

The US Agency for Global Media has terminated its grants to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, which broadcasts to countries in Eastern Europe, including Russia and Ukraine, as well as to Radio Free Asia, which broadcasts to China and North Korea.

The move was widely criticised over the weekend by advocates of press freedom and human rights.

More than 1,300 Voice of America employees were also placed on leave on Saturday, after Trump ordered the gutting of the government-funded media outlet's parent USAGM and six other federal agencies.

"The complaint [on Tuesday] makes the case that denying RFE/RL the funds that Congress appropriated for it violates federal laws — including the US constitution, which vests Congress with exclusive power over federal spending," the news outlet said in a statement.

"This is not the time to cede terrain to the propaganda and censorship of America's adversaries," RFE/RL president and CEO Stephen Capus said.

The case was filed in US district court for the District of Columbia.

Trump's administration touted its move as a cutback on federal bureaucracy. Trump ally Elon Musk, his point man for cutting federal jobs, called for RFE/RL to be shut down in a post on X last month. "It's just radical left crazy people talking to themselves," Musk posted.

Since taking office in January, Trump has ordered cost-cutting in various federal agencies. Musk has overseen that drive.

RadioFree Europe/Radio Liberty on its website says its mission is to provide "uncensored, trusted news to audiences in 23 countries where a free press is under threat".

Reuters

READ MORE:

Trump administration removes ban on ‘segregated facilities’ in federal contracts

The administration of US President Donald Trump has removed an explicit ban on "segregated facilities" such as waiting rooms, restaurants and ...
News
8 hours ago

Advocates say online erasure of women's health is 'dangerous'

Content with words like abortion, breast and vagina or that deals with menstrual or sexual health is being flagged as sexually explicit and removed ...
World
17 hours ago

Voice of America staff put on leave, Trump ally says agency 'not salvageable'

More than 1,300 Voice of America employees were placed on leave on Saturday and funding for two US news services that broadcast to authoritarian ...
News
3 days ago

Radio Free Europe says Russia detains US journalist with dual citizenship

Authorities in Russia have detained a journalist of US-backed broadcaster Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) on charges of failing to register ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bail application of Sassa employees, others accused of theft moved to ... South Africa
  2. Ex-SAA board member arrested over taxi violence, extortion, pointing of firearm South Africa
  3. Three bodies stolen from funeral parlour South Africa
  4. He was good-looking and kind, then the abuse began: a doctor's story South Africa
  5. 'How many times a day?': Use of drugs by state witness probed in Joshlin trial South Africa

Latest Videos

EU searches for help after Trump cuts hit Radio Free Europe | Reuters
Joshlin Smith court trial | 19 March 2025