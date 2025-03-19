World

Trump administration removes ban on ‘segregated facilities’ in federal contracts

19 March 2025 - 12:56 By Kanishka Singh
US President Donald Trump and his allies have defended his actions by saying his orders aim to remove what they call discrimination against other Americans, including white people and men.

Image: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

The administration of US President Donald Trump has removed an explicit ban on “segregated facilities” such as waiting rooms, restaurants and drinking fountains for federal contractors, a memo issued by the US general services administration showed.

The memo was issued last month but media outlets took note of it on Tuesday after a report from National Public Radio.

Trump has taken many steps aimed at dismantling diversity, equity and inclusion programmes in the federal government and private sector.

In one executive order, Trump revoked executive policies dating as far back as 1965 on equal employment opportunities, environmental actions designed to protect communities of colour, and “workforce balancing” efforts by federal contractors based on race, gender and religion.

The 1965 action aimed to end discriminatory practices in hiring and employment on the part of US government contractors.

The February 15 memo said it was making changes prompted by the executive order from Trump.

The memo stated “when issuing new solicitations or contracts” civil agencies should no longer include the provision and clause about the “prohibition of segregated facilities”.

Federal and state laws outlaw discrimination and segregation and while the memo's step was symbolic, civil rights advocates noted it as part of a trend in Trump's policymaking.

They said any step that may give the perception of turning back the clock on racial segregation was not welcome.

“While segregation is illegal, this change sends a clear message,” said civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

Rights advocates said measures Trump is trying to dismantle aimed to uplift marginalised groups and addressed the continued effects of historical and generational inequity.

Trump and his allies have defended his actions by saying his orders aim to remove what they call discrimination against other Americans, including white people and men.

Reuters 

