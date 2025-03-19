Prosecutors in the US have charged powerful Haitian gang leader Johnson Andre, known as Izo, with taking a US citizen hostage in Haiti, according to a statement from the US attorney's office in Washington released on Tuesday.
Andre is the suspected leader of the 5 Segond gang, which according to the unsealed criminal complaint participates in kidnappings for ransom and robberies while using the proceeds to pay for weapons and salaries for its members.
US charges Haitian gang leader Izo with taking a US citizen hostage
Image: REUTERS/Ralph Tedy Erol/File Photo
