World

US charges Haitian gang leader Izo with taking a US citizen hostage

19 March 2025 - 08:15 By Reuters
Police officers patrol after dispersing demonstrators who were calling for help from the government and security forces after gangs attacked neighbourhoods and set houses on fire in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on August 19 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Ralph Tedy Erol/File Photo

Prosecutors in the US have charged powerful Haitian gang leader Johnson Andre, known as Izo, with taking a US citizen hostage in Haiti, according to a statement from the US attorney's office in Washington released on Tuesday.

Andre is the suspected leader of the 5 Segond gang, which according to the unsealed criminal complaint participates in kidnappings for ransom and robberies while using the proceeds to pay for weapons and salaries for its members.

