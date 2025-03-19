US envoy says talks with Russia on Ukraine war will take place in Jeddah on Sunday

US envoy Steve Witkoff told Fox News on Tuesday talks with Russia on the Ukraine war will take place in Jeddah on Sunday.
“The devil is in the details. We've got a team going to Saudi Arabia, led by our national security adviser and our secretary of state. We've got to figure out the details,” Witkoff told Fox News' Hannity show on Tuesday, referring to top US diplomat Marco Rubio and White House national security adviser Mike Waltz.
Reuters
Image: Screengrab / Fox News
