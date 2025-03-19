World

US envoy says talks with Russia on Ukraine war will take place in Jeddah on Sunday

19 March 2025 - 11:50 By Kanishka Singh
US special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff says talks with Russia about the Ukraine war will be held in Jeddah on Sunday.
Image: Screengrab / Fox News

US envoy Steve Witkoff told Fox News on Tuesday talks with Russia on the Ukraine war will take place in Jeddah on Sunday.

“The devil is in the details. We've got a team going to Saudi Arabia, led by our national security adviser and our secretary of state. We've got to figure out the details,” Witkoff told Fox News' Hannity show on Tuesday, referring to top US diplomat Marco Rubio and White House national security adviser Mike Waltz.

Reuters

