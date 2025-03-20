World

Israeli jets target ex-Syrian army outposts in Homs, security sources say

20 March 2025 - 06:59 By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
Syrian security forces stand guard at a damaged site after Israel carried out an air strike on the Syrian capital Damascus, Syria, March 13 2025. Picture: REUTERS/FIRAS MAKESI
Image: REUTERS/FIRAS MAKESI

Israeli jets targeted former Syrian army outposts in the central Homs province, two security sources said on Tuesday.

The jets bombed army fortifications in the villages of Shinshar and Shamsin south of Homs city in central Syria, the sources said.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on Tuesday's strikes, but it previously reported similar attacks, which it said targeted military headquarters and sites containing weapons and equipment.

Israel has been carrying out extensive air strikes on Syrian military bases in the wake of former President Bashar al-Assad's ouster and has moved forces into a UN-monitored demilitarised zone within Syria.

The latest of the strikes killed at least two and 19 wounded in the vicinity of the southern Syrian province of Daraa on Monday.

Reuters

