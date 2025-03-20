World

Macron and Saudi Crown Prince discuss Gaza, Ukraine peace process

20 March 2025 - 07:30 By Nilutpal Timsina
French President Emmanuel Macron waits to welcome Jordan's King Abdullah at Elysee Palace in Paris, France, March 19, 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Image: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday he spoke with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the two leaders condemned the resumption of Israeli strikes on Gaza.

Macron said they will co-chair a conference on a two-state solution, aimed at “helping revive a political perspective for both Israelis and Palestinians”.

“A return to the ceasefire is essential for the release of all hostages and the protection of civilians,” Macron said in a post on X, adding that both leaders discussed the need to work together on the issue of Gaza's future.

The Israeli military on Wednesday resumed ground operations in central and southern Gaza, as a second day of air strikes killed at least 48 Palestinians, according to health workers in the coastal strip.

The renewed ground operations came a day after more than 400 Palestinians were killed in air strikes in one of the deadliest episodes since the beginning of the conflict in October 2023, shattering a ceasefire that has largely held since January.

Separately, Macron welcomed the crown prince's Jeddah initiative, which enabled the start of peace negotiations in Ukraine.

The leaders also discussed Syria and Lebanon.

“France and Saudi Arabia share the same objectives: a fully sovereign Lebanon and a united, stable Syria engaged in an inclusive transition,” Macron said.

Reuters

