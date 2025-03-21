World

FACTBOX | What we know about Heathrow Airport

21 March 2025 - 10:39 By Reuters
Fire, which wiped out power and closed Heathrow Airport, rises at the North Hyde Electricity Substation in Hayes, Britain in this handout picture released on March 21, 2025.
Image: London Fire Brigade/Handout via Reuters
Image: London Fire Brigade/Handout via Reuters

Britain's Heathrow Airport, a major travel hub, said it would be closed all of Friday after a huge fire at a nearby electrical substation wiped out power, disrupting flight schedules around the world.

Here are some facts about one of the world's busiest international airport:

HISTORY:

— The airport is named after the village or hamlet of Heathrow, which used to be roughly where Terminal 3 now stands.

— It began as a tented village in 1946 serving 18 destinations with a handful of airlines making 9,000 flights a year.

— The first departure was on New Year's Day 1946 to Buenos Aires via Lisbon, the first refuelling stop on a long-haul flight to open up Britain's first air link with South America.

— Heathrow's first terminal for short haul flights opened in 1955. Originally known as the Europa Building, it is now known as Terminal 2.

— Terminal 1 was formally opened in 1969 by Queen Elizabeth and was closed in June 2015. Terminal 3 opened in 1961 and Terminal 4 in 1986.

— Terminal 5 opened in 2008. The public inquiry into its construction was the longest in British planning history, lasting nearly four years.

KEY NUMBERS:

— Heathrow serves over 230 destinations in nearly 90 countries.

— 90 airlines have made Heathrow their base, including British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and Lufthansa.

— There are two main runways. The northern one is 3,902 metres long. The southern is 3,658m.

— The airport will submit its proposal for a third runway this summer, weeks after the British government granted its support to the project citing its potential to boost trade and economic growth.

— According to the group's traffic summary, 5.7-million passengers travelled through Heathrow in February 2025, making it the busiest February on record. Passenger numbers amounted to 84.1-million from March 2024 to February 2025.

— Heathrow is operating at 99% capacity and risks being overtaken by European rivals. Its two runways compare with four each at Paris' Charles de Gaulle and Frankfurt Airport, and six at Amsterdam's Schiphol.

— There are about 475,000 total aircraft movements annually.

— The most popular destination is New York.

— More than 90,000 people work at the airport, the UK's largest single-site employer.

Reuters

