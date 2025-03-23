World

Cyprus museum showcases rare religious treasures recovered after looting

23 March 2025 - 11:16 By Michele Kambas
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A wall painting of the Last Judgement, removed from the Antiphonitis Monastery in north Cyprus and cut into pieces by antiquities smugglers, is displayed after it was recovered by Cyprus authorities at the Byzantine Museum in Nicosia, Cyprus, March 2025.
A wall painting of the Last Judgement, removed from the Antiphonitis Monastery in north Cyprus and cut into pieces by antiquities smugglers, is displayed after it was recovered by Cyprus authorities at the Byzantine Museum in Nicosia, Cyprus, March 2025.
Image: Yiannis Kourtoglou/Reuters

A museum has opened in Cyprus showcasing priceless early Christian artworks, many of which were recovered after being stolen from churches in the north of the war-split island.

The Byzantine Museum of the Archbishop Makarios III Foundation opened on March 18 in the capital Nicosia after five years of extensive renovations. It features mosaics, icons and wall frescoes representing some of early Christianity's finest and rarest works.

Many of the exhibits were looted by smugglers after a Turkish invasion in 1974 triggered by a brief Greek-inspired coup and trafficked on the black market.

Over the years, Cypriot authorities have doggedly tracked down and reclaimed numerous stolen works, putting them in museums they hope can be temporary, if peace talks one day allow the island to be united again.

“The looting, the destruction was on a great scale,” said the museum's director, Dr Ioannis Eliades. “We have calculated that more than 20,000 icons have been stolen and disappeared from the churches.”

“We are still searching for them.”

The museum includes rare mosaics from the early 6th century AD, fitted into a reproduction of an apse as was the original, from the Church of Panagia Kanakaria at Lythrangomi in north Cyprus.

Even before the war, the mosaic was well documented by archaeologists as a rare work of art that had survived iconoclasm — where use of religious images was banned by Byzantine emperors throughout the region.

But the depiction of Christ, the Virgin Mary, archangels and apostles was hacked off the walls in the late 1970s, chopped into pieces and sold onto the black market. Most of the pieces were later discovered in private collections, recovered by Cyprus after litigation.

Eliades hopes the museum will inspire people and educate them on the extent of damage wrought to Cyprus's cultural heritage by conflict.

“We want the new generation to understand what happened on our island, and why it is important to safeguard even the smallest piece which we can bring home.” 

Reuters

READ MORE:

'Spaceship' observatory allows Cyprus stargazers a peek at the final frontier

A new space observatory in Cyprus looks like it just uncloaked itself on the set of a sci-fi movie and is ready for takeoff.
News
8 months ago

Christianity is changing in SA as Pentecostal and indigenous churches grow — what’s behind the trend

One simply needs to drive through any city or town in South Africa to see the diversity of 'Christianities' on display
Opinion & Analysis
10 months ago

Mapping Joburg’s literary district — one pin-drop at a time

Griffin Shea, the owner of Bridge Books, went on a mission to find the city’s 71 booksellers and help create a map that situates and celebrates them.
Opinion & Analysis
7 months ago

From Istanbul to Cappadocia, Türkiye is a non-stop high

From the fairy towers of Cappadocia to the imperial landmarks of Istanbul, Turkey is a non-stop high, writes Claire Keeton
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Iraq hopes to lure Christian pilgrims with new church in ancient Ur

The bell of a new church built near Iraq's ancient city of Ur chimed for the first time last week as part of a push to lure back pilgrims to a ...
News
1 year ago

IN PICS | Retired hens revitalise Cyprus olive groves

Organic farmers in Cyprus have recruited hundreds of retired hens to fertilise olive groves in a pilot project they say boosts yields, counters ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Air show crash claims life of veteran test pilot James O’Connell in Impala jet South Africa
  2. Pilot dies in plane crash at West Coast Airshow in Saldanha South Africa
  3. Two suspected drug mules arrested at OR Tambo, drugs worth R1.2m seized South Africa
  4. Police officers arrested in connection with 'blue light' robberies South Africa
  5. Gauteng community safety committee welcomes arrest of Norwood police station ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Senegal vs Sudan | Highlights & All Goals 2025 HD
A REAL PAIN | Official Teaser | Searchlight Pictures