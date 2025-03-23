Pope Francis leaves hospital after making first public appearance in five weeks

Pope Francis left Rome's Gemelli hospital on Sunday after a five-week stay to be treated for pneumonia, making his first public appearance since February 14 by waving to well-wishers from a balcony moments before he was discharged.
Francis, 88, went to hospital on February 14 with a severe respiratory infection that became the most serious health crisis of his 12-year papacy.
A car carrying Francis left the hospital shortly after noon on Sunday, and was accompanied through Rome by a convoy of police vehicles towards the Basilica of Saint Mary Major.
The pontiff, who has a special devotion to the church and goes there frequently, returned to the Vatican shortly after the visit.
The pope's doctors said on Saturday it would still take “a lot of time” for his ageing body to fully heal, and said they had prescribed the pontiff a further two months of rest at the Vatican.
The pope appeared on a balcony at the hospital just before leaving. Using a wheelchair, as he has for several years, he smiled and waved at a group of well-wishers gathered outside.
The pope, whose face looked swollen, appeared only for a few moments. He spoke briefly, with a feeble voice, to thank one of the members of the crowd below, who had brought yellow flowers.
Francis had only been seen by the public once before during his hospital stay, in a photo the Vatican released last week, showing the pontiff at prayer in a hospital chapel.
The pope, who has been receiving oxygen to help him breathe throughout his stay in hospital, was breathing on his own during the public appearance. But he was seen using a small hose under his nose for oxygen while travelling in his car.
In the moments before the pontiff's appearance on Sunday, the crowd of hundreds of well-wishers called out for him, chanting "Francis, Francis, Francis".
THANKS DOCTORS FOR 'TIRELESS CARE'
Francis usually greets people in St Peter's Square each Sunday at noon, and offers a brief prayer. He has not been able to do so since February 9, before he entered hospital.
While the pope did not offer the usual weekly prayer during his public appearance on Sunday, the Vatican released a text it said was prepared by the pontiff.
"In this long period of hospitalisation, I have had the opportunity to experience the patience of the Lord, which I also see reflected in the tireless care of doctors and healthcare workers, as well as in the devotion and hopes of the families of the sick," said the text.
Many Catholics around the world had been praying for the pope's recovery. Pilgrims at the Vatican on Sunday expressed relief at his leaving hospital.
"This discharge cheers us all up and gives us joy and hope," said Grazia Mara, an Italian. "We wish him a safe return to his home and a speedy recovery."
Reuters
