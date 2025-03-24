World

Australia to speed up A$1bn in defence spending in budget: defence minister

24 March 2025 - 12:21 By Kirsty Needham
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Erika Olson, charge d’affaires for the US embassy in Australia, with Australia’s defence minister Richard Marles and minister for defence industry Pat Conroyv at the Avalon Air Show, in Victoria, Australia, on March 24 2025.
Erika Olson, charge d’affaires for the US embassy in Australia, with Australia’s defence minister Richard Marles and minister for defence industry Pat Conroyv at the Avalon Air Show, in Victoria, Australia, on March 24 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Kirsty Needham

Australia will bring forward A$1bn (R11.4bn) in defence spending in Tuesday's federal budget to boost its military capability, including guided weapons manufacture, an Aukus submarine base and a frigate programme, defence minister Richard Marles said on Monday.

Australia and other US security allies are under pressure from US President Donald Trump to increase defence spending.

Marles said the federal budget would contain an increase of A$10.6bn (R121.3bn) for defence over the next four years, part of a previously announced A$50bn (R572.2bn) boost over a decade, which he said was the most significant increase in defence spending since the end of World War 2.

“Part of the A$10.6bn sees bringing forward an additional A$1bn, and that is because of the need to accelerate Australia's capability and development,” Marles said at the Avalon Air Show in Victoria.

“This will see us have ready HMAS Stirling, the Henderson defence precinct for the establishment of the submarine rotational force west. This will see us move forward at a faster pace in establishing the guided weapons and explosives enterprise,” he said.

Re-election pledges to tip Australian budget back into red

Australia is set to deliver a budget deficit this week, snapping two rare years in the black as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese doles out household ...
News
6 hours ago

Up to four US and one British-commanded nuclear-powered submarines will rotate through Australia's biggest naval base, HMAS Stirling in Western Australia, from 2027 under Aukus.

The earlier spending will also accelerate the purchase of a frigate into the service fleet this decade, Marles said.

On Monday, Australia said it had received the first two of 42 high mobility artillery rocket systems (Himars) launcher vehicles ordered from Lockheed Martin, while the manufacture of guided multiple launch rocket systems would begin in Australia this year.

Australia is focused on acquiring long-range strike capability and the Himars gives its defence force mobility to project into the region, Marles said.

The truck-mounted system was used in the war in Ukraine, and can be moved by ship or Australia's C-17 and C-130 aircraft “so they are easily deployable across the region” for coastal operations, said Brig Nick Wilson.

Australia will take delivery of the precision strike missile, with a range of 500km, for use in Himars this year, said defence industry minister Pat Conroy.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Australian bank CEOs say Trump 'tariff madness' may drive up global inflation

A trade war sparked by US President Donald Trump's tariffs may drive up global inflation, stoke market volatility and slow economic growth, the CEOs ...
News
6 days ago

Teslas vandalised in Australia and New Zealand due to anti-Musk sentiment

Tesla sales in the four months since Donald Trump's election were down 35% compared with the same time last year, according to data from Australia's ...
Motoring
1 week ago

US ally Australia says Ukraine conflict must be resolved on Ukraine's terms

US security ally Australia, which has provided A$1.5bn (R17.69bn) in support to Ukraine in its war with Russia, said on Thursday Moscow was the ...
News
1 month ago

Australian billionaire Palmer launches Trump-inspired political party

Australian billionaire Clive Palmer on Wednesday launched a political party he says was directly inspired by US President Donald Trump months before ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Air show crash claims life of veteran test pilot James O’Connell in Impala jet South Africa
  2. Pilot dies in plane crash at West Coast Airshow in Saldanha South Africa
  3. Racing drivers, speeding bus and 'road rage incident' lead to deaths and ... South Africa
  4. Gauteng community safety committee welcomes arrest of Norwood police station ... South Africa
  5. Nedlac community representative criticises tobacco bill South Africa

Latest Videos

Israeli airstrike kills Hamas official as Gaza deaths pass 50,000 | REUTERS
Rebels' battlefield gains in Congo complicate push for talks | REUTERS