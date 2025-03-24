World

Father of athlete Jakob Ingebrigtsen denies abuse allegations as trial starts

24 March 2025 - 15:13 By Reuters
Norway's gold medallist Jakob Ingebrigtsen celebrates on the podium during the men's 1,500m medal ceremony at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, on March 23 2025.
Image: Issei Kato/Reuters
Image: Issei Kato/Reuters

Gjert Ingebrigtsen, father and former coach of Norwegian runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen, pleaded not guilty on Monday as his trial began in which he stands accused of physically abusing two of his children, including the two-time Olympic champion.

The 59-year-old faces up to six years in prison, with the trial expected to run until May 16 at the South-Rogaland district court in the city of Sandnes, Norway.

Norwegian police pressed charges against the elder Ingebrigtsen last year, accusing him of abusing two of his seven children, including Jakob, for several years.

The police started their investigation in October 2023 when Jakob and his fellow athlete brothers Filip and Henrik accused their father of physical violence and abusive behaviour in a Norwegian newspaper column.

The charge against Gjert for the abuse of his daughter was filed at the end of April 2024. He was also charged with abusing Jakob six months later.

Jakob accused his father of several incidents of abuse, according to Norwegian media, including slapping him twice in 2008 and kicking him in the stomach after he fell off a scooter in 2009.

Gjert announced in 2022 that he was stepping down as coach not long after Jakob won Olympic gold in the 1,500 metres in Tokyo, prompting widespread speculation in Norway over their rift.

The Ingebrigtsen family became a household name in 2016 when the TV show Team Ingebrigtsen aired for five seasons on the national broadcaster NRK, showcasing the large family as they trained and balanced their ambitions with daily life. 

  • In sports news, Jakob Ingebrigtsen completed a golden double by capturing the men's 1,500 metres title on the final day of the World Indoor Athletics Championships on Sunday, a day after claiming the 3,000m crown. Victory in three minutes 38.79 seconds meant Ingebrigtsen, aged 24, also matched the feat of Ethiopian great Haile Gebrselassie who won the double at the 1999 indoor worlds in Maebashi, Japan.

Reuters

