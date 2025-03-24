Firefighters battle blaze at oil depot in Russia’s Krasnodar for fifth day

Firefighters continued for the fifth day to fight a blaze at an oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar region, sparked last week by a drone attack authorities blamed on Ukraine, the regional administration said.
“One of the tanks and oil products inside the facility are burning,” the administration said in a post on the Telegram messaging app on Sunday.
At 5pm on Sunday, the area of the fire at the depot near the village of Kavkazskaya was around 2,000m², the administration said on Telegram.
The fire area nearly doubled the night before after an oil products spill.
The Russian foreign ministry said the attack amounted to a violation of an agreement to halt attacks on energy infrastructure under efforts to secure a ceasefire in the war in Ukraine.
Authorities had brought in firefighting trains loaded with water to help to battle the blaze on Saturday.
The depot is a rail terminal for Russian oil supplies for a pipeline to Kazakhstan.
