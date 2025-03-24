World

Firefighters battle blaze at oil depot in Russia’s Krasnodar for fifth day

24 March 2025 - 08:05 By Lidia Kelly
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Firefighters work at the site of a Russian drone strike in Odesa, Ukraine in this handout picture released on March 21 2025.
Firefighters work at the site of a Russian drone strike in Odesa, Ukraine in this handout picture released on March 21 2025.
Image: State emergency service of Ukraine via Reuters/ File photo

Firefighters continued for the fifth day to fight a blaze at an oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar region, sparked last week by a drone attack authorities blamed on Ukraine, the regional administration said.

“One of the tanks and oil products inside the facility are burning,” the administration said in a post on the Telegram messaging app on Sunday.

At 5pm on Sunday, the area of the fire at the depot near the village of Kavkazskaya was around 2,000m², the administration said on Telegram.

The fire area nearly doubled the night before after an oil products spill.

The Russian foreign ministry said the attack amounted to a violation of an agreement to halt attacks on energy infrastructure under efforts to secure a ceasefire in the war in Ukraine.

Authorities had brought in firefighting trains loaded with water to help to battle the blaze on Saturday.

The depot is a rail terminal for Russian oil supplies for a pipeline to Kazakhstan.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Blast intensifies fire at Russian oil depot struck by Ukraine

An explosion rocked an oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar region where firefighters are trying to extinguish a blaze that broke out after a Ukrainian ...
News
2 days ago

US delegation aims for Black Sea ceasefire in Ukraine, Russia talks

A US delegation will seek progress towards a Black Sea ceasefire and a broader cessation of violence in the war in Ukraine when it meets for talks ...
News
2 hours ago

US envoy says talks with Russia on Ukraine war will take place in Jeddah on Sunday

US envoy Steve Witkoff said on Tuesday talks with Russia on the Ukraine war will take place in Jeddah on Sunday.
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Air show crash claims life of veteran test pilot James O’Connell in Impala jet South Africa
  2. Pilot dies in plane crash at West Coast Airshow in Saldanha South Africa
  3. Gauteng community safety committee welcomes arrest of Norwood police station ... South Africa
  4. SA should try to rebuild relationship with the US – Rasool Politics
  5. Nedlac community representative criticises tobacco bill South Africa

Latest Videos

Trial of couple in child porn case begins at Randburg Magistrates' Court
2025 Haval H7