One man was killed and another wounded in an attack on Sunday in northern Israel when a man rammed his vehicle into a bus stop, then stabbed another man and fired shots at passing motorists, emergency services said.
A medical team at the scene pronounced the death of a man of about 70 years of age who was shot, the Israeli ambulance service said. A second man who was wounded was taken to hospital.
The identity of the assailant was not immediately clear. He was shot dead by police officers, a police spokesperson said.
Israel's public broadcaster Kan said after the man rammed his car into the bus stop and stabbed a man there, he opened fire with an automatic weapon at motorists driving past.
Man killed in ramming attack in northern Israel
Image: REUTERS/Shir Torem
Reuters
