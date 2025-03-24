World

Man killed in ramming attack in northern Israel

24 March 2025 - 12:39 By Avi Ohayon
Israeli security forces cross a police barricade at the scene of a suspected shooting and car ramming attack near Yokneam Illit, northern Israel, on March 24.
Image: REUTERS/Shir Torem

One man was killed and another wounded in an attack on Sunday in northern Israel when a man rammed his vehicle into a bus stop, then stabbed another man and fired shots at passing motorists, emergency services said.

A medical team at the scene pronounced the death of a man of about 70 years of age who was shot, the Israeli ambulance service said. A second man who was wounded was taken to hospital.

The identity of the assailant was not immediately clear. He was shot dead by police officers, a police spokesperson said.

Israel's public broadcaster Kan said after the man rammed his car into the bus stop and stabbed a man there, he opened fire with an automatic weapon at motorists driving past.

Reuters

